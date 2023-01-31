Alex Lahey Announces New Album The Answer Is Always Yes, Shares “Good Time”: Stream

Alex Lahey is returning May 19th with her latest album The Answer Is Always Yes. Along with the announcement, the Aussie singer-songwriter has shared the new single “Good Time” today, and unveiled North American tour dates for 2023.
True to its title, The Answer Is Always Yes encapsulates Lahey’s just-go-for-it attitude, a mantra that makes itself evident in the music. With the help of some outside songwriters and no deadline to adhere to, The Answer Is Always Yes promises to be the musician’s “most dynamic and surprising” album yet. Pre-orders for it are ongoing.
“Living in a world that wasn’t made for you makes you pretty strong and adaptive, and you find the fun in it,” Lahey said in a press release. “It also makes you realize how absurd everything is. With this record, I wanted to get weird because the world is weird, and it’s even weirder when you realize you don’t fit into it all the time.”
“Good Time” doesn’t hesitate to dive into the nitty gritty: “Everyone’s a bit fucked up but they think they’re OK,” go its opening lines, as the power-pop jammer builds towards a cathartic, singalong chorus. “I just want a good time, don’t care how/ But I know everybody needs it!”
“This song was inspired by a night out I had at the pub with my friend soon after Melbourne came out of lengthy lockdowns,” Lahey explained. “We were watching all these strangers around us have this ‘whatever it takes’ attitude towards making the most of the night (aka getting lit). It was a bit of a shock after being cooped up for so long, but also kind of invigorating.”
Lahey’s tour commences album release day, May 19th in Santa Ana, California. The 23-night trek will make stops in cities including Los Angeles, Denver, Chicago, Atlanta, and Austin before its finale in San Diego on June 21st. Tickets go on-sale this Friday, February 3rd at 10:00 a.m. local time on Ticketmaster.
Watch the music video for “Good Time” below. Then, keep scrolling to see the album art and tracklist for The Answer Is Always Yes, as well as all of Lahey’s North American tour dates.
The Answer Is Always Yes also includes Lahey’s 2022 single “Congratulations.” The album marks the follow-up to 2019’s The Best of Luck Club.
The Answer Is Always Yes Artwork:
The Answer Is Always Yes Tracklist:
01. Good Time
02. Congratulations
03. You’ll Never Get Your Money Back
04. The Sky Is Melting
05. On the Way Down
06. Makes Me Sick
07. Shit Talkin’
08. Permanent
09. They Wouldn’t Let Me In
10. The Answer Is Always Yes
Alex Lahey 2023 Tour Dates:
05/19 – Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room
05/20 – Los Angeles, CA @ Zebulon
05/21 – San Francisco, CA @ Bottom of the Hill
05/23 – Portland, OR @ Polaris Hall
05/24 – Seattle, WA @ Madame Lous
05/26 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court
05/27 – Denver, CO @ Lost Lake
05/30 – Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street entry
05/31 – Chicago, IL @ Schubas
06/02 – Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups
06/03 – Cleveland, OH @ Mahalls
06/04 – Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground
06/06 – Boston, MA @ Crystal Ballroom
06/07 – New York, NY @ Baby’s All Right
06/09 – Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brendas
06/11 – Washington, DC @ Songbyrd
06/12 – Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall
06/13 – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade Purgatory
06/15 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall Upstairs
06/16 – Austin, TX @ Parish
06/17 – Dallas, TX @ Club Dada
06/20 – Phoenix, AZ @ Rebel Lounge
06/21 – San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar