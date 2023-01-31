Menu
Alex Lahey Announces New Album The Answer Is Always Yes, Shares “Good Time”: Stream

Plus, 2023 tour dates

Alex Lahey, photo by Pooneh Ghana
January 31, 2023 | 11:38am ET

    Alex Lahey is returning May 19th with her latest album The Answer Is Always Yes. Along with the announcement, the Aussie singer-songwriter has shared the new single “Good Time” today, and unveiled North American tour dates for 2023.

    True to its title, The Answer Is Always Yes encapsulates Lahey’s just-go-for-it attitude, a mantra that makes itself evident in the music. With the help of some outside songwriters and no deadline to adhere to, The Answer Is Always Yes promises to be the musician’s “most dynamic and surprising” album yet. Pre-orders for it are ongoing.

    “Living in a world that wasn’t made for you makes you pretty strong and adaptive, and you find the fun in it,” Lahey said in a press release. “It also makes you realize how absurd everything is. With this record, I wanted to get weird because the world is weird, and it’s even weirder when you realize you don’t fit into it all the time.”

    “Good Time” doesn’t hesitate to dive into the nitty gritty: “Everyone’s a bit fucked up but they think they’re OK,” go its opening lines, as the power-pop jammer builds towards a cathartic, singalong chorus. “I just want a good time, don’t care how/ But I know everybody needs it!”

    “This song was inspired by a night out I had at the pub with my friend soon after Melbourne came out of lengthy lockdowns,” Lahey explained. “We were watching all these strangers around us have this ‘whatever it takes’ attitude towards making the most of the night (aka getting lit). It was a bit of a shock after being cooped up for so long, but also kind of invigorating.”

    Lahey’s tour commences album release day, May 19th in Santa Ana, California. The 23-night trek will make stops in cities including Los Angeles, Denver, Chicago, Atlanta, and Austin before its finale in San Diego on June 21st. Tickets go on-sale this Friday, February 3rd at 10:00 a.m. local time on Ticketmaster.

    Watch the music video for “Good Time” below. Then, keep scrolling to see the album art and tracklist for The Answer Is Always Yes, as well as all of Lahey’s North American tour dates.

    The Answer Is Always Yes also includes Lahey’s 2022 single “Congratulations.” The album marks the follow-up to 2019’s The Best of Luck Club.

    The Answer Is Always Yes Artwork:

    The Answer Is Always Yes Tracklist:
    01. Good Time
    02. Congratulations
    03. You’ll Never Get Your Money Back
    04. The Sky Is Melting
    05. On the Way Down
    06. Makes Me Sick
    07. Shit Talkin’
    08. Permanent
    09. They Wouldn’t Let Me In
    10. The Answer Is Always Yes

    Alex Lahey 2023 Tour Dates:
    05/19 – Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room
    05/20 – Los Angeles, CA @ Zebulon
    05/21 – San Francisco, CA @ Bottom of the Hill
    05/23 – Portland, OR @ Polaris Hall
    05/24 – Seattle, WA @ Madame Lous
    05/26 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court
    05/27 – Denver, CO @ Lost Lake
    05/30 – Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street entry
    05/31 – Chicago, IL @ Schubas
    06/02 – Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups
    06/03 – Cleveland, OH @ Mahalls
    06/04 – Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground
    06/06 – Boston, MA @ Crystal Ballroom
    06/07 – New York, NY @ Baby’s All Right
    06/09 – Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brendas
    06/11 – Washington, DC @ Songbyrd
    06/12 – Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall
    06/13 – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade Purgatory
    06/15 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall Upstairs
    06/16 – Austin, TX @ Parish
    06/17 – Dallas, TX @ Club Dada
    06/20 – Phoenix, AZ @ Rebel Lounge
    06/21 – San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar

