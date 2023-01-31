Alex Lahey Announces New Album The Answer Is Always Yes, Shares “Good Time”: Stream

Alex Lahey is returning May 19th with her latest album The Answer Is Always Yes. Along with the announcement, the Aussie singer-songwriter has shared the new single “Good Time” today, and unveiled North American tour dates for 2023.

True to its title, The Answer Is Always Yes encapsulates Lahey’s just-go-for-it attitude, a mantra that makes itself evident in the music. With the help of some outside songwriters and no deadline to adhere to, The Answer Is Always Yes promises to be the musician’s “most dynamic and surprising” album yet. Pre-orders for it are ongoing.

“Living in a world that wasn’t made for you makes you pretty strong and adaptive, and you find the fun in it,” Lahey said in a press release. “It also makes you realize how absurd everything is. With this record, I wanted to get weird because the world is weird, and it’s even weirder when you realize you don’t fit into it all the time.”

“Good Time” doesn’t hesitate to dive into the nitty gritty: “Everyone’s a bit fucked up but they think they’re OK,” go its opening lines, as the power-pop jammer builds towards a cathartic, singalong chorus. “I just want a good time, don’t care how/ But I know everybody needs it!”

“This song was inspired by a night out I had at the pub with my friend soon after Melbourne came out of lengthy lockdowns,” Lahey explained. “We were watching all these strangers around us have this ‘whatever it takes’ attitude towards making the most of the night (aka getting lit). It was a bit of a shock after being cooped up for so long, but also kind of invigorating.”

Lahey’s tour commences album release day, May 19th in Santa Ana, California. The 23-night trek will make stops in cities including Los Angeles, Denver, Chicago, Atlanta, and Austin before its finale in San Diego on June 21st. Tickets go on-sale this Friday, February 3rd at 10:00 a.m. local time on Ticketmaster.

Watch the music video for “Good Time” below. Then, keep scrolling to see the album art and tracklist for The Answer Is Always Yes, as well as all of Lahey’s North American tour dates.

The Answer Is Always Yes also includes Lahey’s 2022 single “Congratulations.” The album marks the follow-up to 2019’s The Best of Luck Club.

The Answer Is Always Yes Artwork:

The Answer Is Always Yes Tracklist:

01. Good Time

02. Congratulations

03. You’ll Never Get Your Money Back

04. The Sky Is Melting

05. On the Way Down

06. Makes Me Sick

07. Shit Talkin’

08. Permanent

09. They Wouldn’t Let Me In

10. The Answer Is Always Yes

Alex Lahey 2023 Tour Dates:

05/19 – Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room

05/20 – Los Angeles, CA @ Zebulon

05/21 – San Francisco, CA @ Bottom of the Hill

05/23 – Portland, OR @ Polaris Hall

05/24 – Seattle, WA @ Madame Lous

05/26 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court

05/27 – Denver, CO @ Lost Lake

05/30 – Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street entry

05/31 – Chicago, IL @ Schubas

06/02 – Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups

06/03 – Cleveland, OH @ Mahalls

06/04 – Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground

06/06 – Boston, MA @ Crystal Ballroom

06/07 – New York, NY @ Baby’s All Right

06/09 – Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brendas

06/11 – Washington, DC @ Songbyrd

06/12 – Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall

06/13 – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade Purgatory

06/15 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall Upstairs

06/16 – Austin, TX @ Parish

06/17 – Dallas, TX @ Club Dada

06/20 – Phoenix, AZ @ Rebel Lounge

06/21 – San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar