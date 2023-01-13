Menu
Alice Cooper Announces Spring 2023 US Tour

The legendary shock rocker will embark on the "Too Close for Comfort Tour" in late April

Alice Cooper original band new music
Alice Cooper, photo by Amy Harris
January 13, 2023 | 11:43am ET

    It’s Friday the 13th, so it seems appropriate that Alice Cooper would use the spooky day to announce a new US tour. The trek, dubbed the “Too Close for Comfort Tour,” will kick off on April 29th in Youngstown, Ohio, and run through a May 18th date in Biloxi, Mississippi.

    Pre-sale tickets and VIP packages for the tour will be available starting Tuesday, January 17th, using the code SICKTHINGS. Tickets go on sale to the general public next Friday, January 20th, at 10 a.m. local venue time. Find tickets via Ticketmaster.

    Last year, Cooper guitarist Nita Strauss left the band to serve in Demi Lovato’s backing group. Previous Alice Cooper guitarist Kane Roberts returned to take Strauss’ spot in the band.

    Related Video

    In addition to the headlining dates, Cooper will perform at the previously announced Welcome to Rockville festival, taking place May 18th-21st at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida. The veteran shock rocker also has a handful of dates supporting Def Leppard and Mötley Crüe in August.

    alice cooper at 75 book
     Editor's Pick
    New Alice Cooper Coffee Table Book Celebrates the Career of the Legendary Shock Rocker

    In other news, the Coop is set to release a new coffee table book celebrating his life and career titled Alice Cooper at 75, out January 31st. He turns 75 on February 4th.

    See the dates for Alice Cooper’s US Spring tour below, and pick up tickets here.

    Alice Cooper’s “Too Close for Comfort” 2023 Tour Dates:
    04/29 – Youngstown, OH @ Covelli Centre
    05/02 – Fort Wayne, IN @ Allen County War Memorial Coliseum
    05/03 – Milwaukee, WI @ Miller High Life Theatre
    05/06 – Bemidji, MN @ Sanford Center
    05/09 – Champaign, IL @ State Farm Center
    05/10 – Louisville, KY @ The Louisville Palace
    05/13 – Knoxville, TN @ Tennessee Theatre
    05/14 – Spartanburg, SC @ Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium
    05/15 – North Charleston, SC @ North Charleston Performing Arts Center
    05/17 – Shreveport, LA @ Shreveport Municipal Auditorium
    05/18 – Biloxi, MS @ Beau Rivage Theatre

    Alice Cooper 2023 tour poster

Alice Cooper Announces Spring 2023 US Tour

