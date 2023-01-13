Alice Cooper Announces Spring 2023 US Tour

It’s Friday the 13th, so it seems appropriate that Alice Cooper would use the spooky day to announce a new US tour. The trek, dubbed the “Too Close for Comfort Tour,” will kick off on April 29th in Youngstown, Ohio, and run through a May 18th date in Biloxi, Mississippi.

Pre-sale tickets and VIP packages for the tour will be available starting Tuesday, January 17th, using the code SICKTHINGS. Tickets go on sale to the general public next Friday, January 20th, at 10 a.m. local venue time. Find tickets via Ticketmaster.

Last year, Cooper guitarist Nita Strauss left the band to serve in Demi Lovato’s backing group. Previous Alice Cooper guitarist Kane Roberts returned to take Strauss’ spot in the band.

In addition to the headlining dates, Cooper will perform at the previously announced Welcome to Rockville festival, taking place May 18th-21st at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida. The veteran shock rocker also has a handful of dates supporting Def Leppard and Mötley Crüe in August.

In other news, the Coop is set to release a new coffee table book celebrating his life and career titled Alice Cooper at 75, out January 31st. He turns 75 on February 4th.

See the dates for Alice Cooper’s US Spring tour below, and pick up tickets here.

Alice Cooper’s “Too Close for Comfort” 2023 Tour Dates:

04/29 – Youngstown, OH @ Covelli Centre

05/02 – Fort Wayne, IN @ Allen County War Memorial Coliseum

05/03 – Milwaukee, WI @ Miller High Life Theatre

05/06 – Bemidji, MN @ Sanford Center

05/09 – Champaign, IL @ State Farm Center

05/10 – Louisville, KY @ The Louisville Palace

05/13 – Knoxville, TN @ Tennessee Theatre

05/14 – Spartanburg, SC @ Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium

05/15 – North Charleston, SC @ North Charleston Performing Arts Center

05/17 – Shreveport, LA @ Shreveport Municipal Auditorium

05/18 – Biloxi, MS @ Beau Rivage Theatre