Alison Goldfrapp Shares Debut Solo Single “Digging Deeper”: Stream

Alison Goldfrapp has formally stepped out on her own with her first official solo single, “Digging Deeper.”

Best known as one-half of Goldfrapp, her long-running synth-pop duo with Will Gregory, the artist teamed up with German producer Claptone for the first of “a series of advance collaborations with some wonderful guys from the club world,” as she revealed on Instagram. Over a house-influenced beat, she sings about finding deeper meaning: “Ooh I’m digging deeper now/ I know I’ll find a way to the heart.”

In a statement, Goldfrapp described the track as “effortlessly gliding through air, on a gloriously hot breezy night arriving at a blissed-out dancefloor on the island of my dreams.” Claptone added, “I’ve always been enchanted by the magic world she created and her stunning voice, so I was really happy that we could merge our trickery to create ‘Digging Deeper.'”

Advertisement

Related Video

Last week, Goldfrapp posted an Instagram video announcing she was going solo, saying, “I’m very excited to tell you I’ve been in the studio writing some new songs for the first time in my own name.” In her most recent post promoting “Digging Deeper,” she added that she has “a load of new solo music coming out.”

The last Goldfrapp album was 2017’s Silver Eye. Last year, Alison Goldfrapp teamed up with Röyksopp for “Impossible” from the Norwegian electronic duo’s project Profound Mysteries.