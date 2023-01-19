Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Alison Goldfrapp Shares Debut Solo Single “Digging Deeper”: Stream

Longtime vocalist of synth-pop duo Goldfrapp is stepping out on her own

Advertisement
Alison Goldfrapp Digging Deeper debut solo single Claptone
Alison Goldfrapp, photo by Mat Maitland
Follow
January 19, 2023 | 3:55pm ET

    Alison Goldfrapp has formally stepped out on her own with her first official solo single, “Digging Deeper.”

    Best known as one-half of Goldfrapp, her long-running synth-pop duo with Will Gregory, the artist teamed up with German producer Claptone for the first of “a series of advance collaborations with some wonderful guys from the club world,” as she revealed on Instagram. Over a house-influenced beat, she sings about finding deeper meaning: “Ooh I’m digging deeper now/ I know I’ll find a way to the heart.”

    In a statement, Goldfrapp described the track as “effortlessly gliding through air, on a gloriously hot breezy night arriving at a blissed-out dancefloor on the island of my dreams.” Claptone added, “I’ve always been enchanted by the magic world she created and her stunning voice, so I was really happy that we could merge our trickery to create ‘Digging Deeper.'”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Last week, Goldfrapp posted an Instagram video announcing she was going solo, saying, “I’m very excited to tell you I’ve been in the studio writing some new songs for the first time in my own name.” In her most recent post promoting “Digging Deeper,” she added that she has “a load of new solo music coming out.”

    The last Goldfrapp album was 2017’s Silver Eye. Last year, Alison Goldfrapp teamed up with Röyksopp for “Impossible” from the Norwegian electronic duo’s project Profound Mysteries.

Advertisement

Artists

More on this topic

Around The Web

Latest Stories

dolly parton don't make me have to come down there new song stream listen

God Is Disappointed on Dolly Parton's New Song "Don't Make Me Have to Come Down There": Stream

January 19, 2023

taylor swift touring paramore hayley williams dream come true two decades later nashville tickets buy

Taylor Swift: Touring with Paramore "Two Decades Later" Is a "Dream Come True"

January 19, 2023

Babymetal

BABYMETAL Unleash Cinematic New Song "Metal Kingdom": Stream

January 19, 2023

Caroline Rose Art of Forgetting new album tracklist artwork Miami song video stream

Caroline Rose Announces New Album The Art of Forgetting, Shares "Miami": Stream

January 19, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Alison Goldfrapp Shares Debut Solo Single "Digging Deeper": Stream

Menu Shop Search Newsletter