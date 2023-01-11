Alvvays Perform “Belinda Says” with String Section on Fallon: Watch

Alvvays stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, where they played “Belinda Says,” one of the best songs of 2022.

For the performance, the Canadian band rounded out their already layered sound by bringing out a small string section. Watch the band’s late night television debut below.

“Belinda Says” is taken off Blue Rev, one of the best albums released in 2022. Coming five years after their sophomore album, Antisocialites, the record also includes the singles “Pharmacist” and “Easy on Your Own?” Last month, they released a video for “Many Mirrors” created by Stardew Valley creator Eric Barone.

Starting in March, Alvvays will kick off a string of North American tour dates, which will be followed by a trek across the UK and Europe. See the itinerary below, and grab your seats now via Ticketmaster.

Alvvays 2023 Tour Dates:

03/01 – Ottawa, ON @ Bronson Centre

03/02 – Ottawa, ON @ Bronson Centre

03/03 – Montreal, QC @ MTELUS

03/04 – London, ON @ London Music Hall

03/05 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic

03/08 – Winnipeg, MB @ Burton Cummings Theatre

03/09 – Saskatoon, SK @ Coors Event Centre

03/10 – Edmonton, AB @ Midway

03/11 – Calgary, AB @ MacEwan Hall

03/13 – Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory

03/15 – Victoria, BC @ Capital Ballroom

03/16 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

03/17 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

05/24 – London, UK @ O2 Kentish Town Forum

05/27 – Bristol, UK @ Dot To Dot Festival

05/28 – Nottingham, UK @ Dot To Dot Festival

05/30 – Manchester, UK @ New Century

05/31 – Glasgow, UK @ Galvanizers

06/02 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound

06/04 – Paris, FR @ Trabendo

06/05 – Brussels, BE @ Botanique

06/06 – Berlin, DE @ Astra Kulturhaus

06/09 – Madrid, ES @ Primavera Sound