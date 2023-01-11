Alvvays Perform “Belinda Says” with String Section on Fallon: Watch

Alvvays stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, where they played “Belinda Says,” one of the best songs of 2022.
For the performance, the Canadian band rounded out their already layered sound by bringing out a small string section. Watch the band’s late night television debut below.
“Belinda Says” is taken off Blue Rev, one of the best albums released in 2022. Coming five years after their sophomore album, Antisocialites, the record also includes the singles “Pharmacist” and “Easy on Your Own?” Last month, they released a video for “Many Mirrors” created by Stardew Valley creator Eric Barone.
Starting in March, Alvvays will kick off a string of North American tour dates, which will be followed by a trek across the UK and Europe. See the itinerary below, and grab your seats now via Ticketmaster.
Alvvays 2023 Tour Dates:
03/01 – Ottawa, ON @ Bronson Centre
03/02 – Ottawa, ON @ Bronson Centre
03/03 – Montreal, QC @ MTELUS
03/04 – London, ON @ London Music Hall
03/05 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic
03/08 – Winnipeg, MB @ Burton Cummings Theatre
03/09 – Saskatoon, SK @ Coors Event Centre
03/10 – Edmonton, AB @ Midway
03/11 – Calgary, AB @ MacEwan Hall
03/13 – Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory
03/15 – Victoria, BC @ Capital Ballroom
03/16 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom
03/17 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom
05/24 – London, UK @ O2 Kentish Town Forum
05/27 – Bristol, UK @ Dot To Dot Festival
05/28 – Nottingham, UK @ Dot To Dot Festival
05/30 – Manchester, UK @ New Century
05/31 – Glasgow, UK @ Galvanizers
06/02 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound
06/04 – Paris, FR @ Trabendo
06/05 – Brussels, BE @ Botanique
06/06 – Berlin, DE @ Astra Kulturhaus
06/09 – Madrid, ES @ Primavera Sound