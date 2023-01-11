Menu
Alvvays Perform "Belinda Says" with String Section on Fallon: Watch

Marking their late night television debut

Alvvays Belinda Says Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon performance
Alvvays on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon (NBC)
January 11, 2023 | 10:12am ET

    Alvvays stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, where they played “Belinda Says,” one of the best songs of 2022.

    For the performance, the Canadian band rounded out their already layered sound by bringing out a small string section. Watch the band’s late night television debut below.

    “Belinda Says” is taken off Blue Rev, one of the best albums released in 2022. Coming five years after their sophomore album, Antisocialites, the record also includes the singles “Pharmacist” and “Easy on Your Own?” Last month, they released a video for “Many Mirrors” created by Stardew Valley creator Eric Barone.

    Starting in March, Alvvays will kick off a string of North American tour dates, which will be followed by a trek across the UK and Europe. See the itinerary below, and grab your seats now via Ticketmaster.

    Alvvays 2023 Tour Dates:
    03/01 – Ottawa, ON @ Bronson Centre
    03/02 – Ottawa, ON @ Bronson Centre
    03/03 – Montreal, QC @ MTELUS
    03/04 – London, ON @ London Music Hall
    03/05 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic
    03/08 – Winnipeg, MB @ Burton Cummings Theatre
    03/09 – Saskatoon, SK @ Coors Event Centre
    03/10 – Edmonton, AB @ Midway
    03/11 – Calgary, AB @ MacEwan Hall
    03/13 – Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory
    03/15 – Victoria, BC @ Capital Ballroom
    03/16 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom
    03/17 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom
    05/24 – London, UK @ O2 Kentish Town Forum
    05/27 – Bristol, UK @ Dot To Dot Festival
    05/28 – Nottingham, UK @ Dot To Dot Festival
    05/30 – Manchester, UK @ New Century
    05/31 – Glasgow, UK @ Galvanizers
    06/02 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound
    06/04 – Paris, FR @ Trabendo
    06/05 – Brussels, BE @ Botanique
    06/06 – Berlin, DE @ Astra Kulturhaus
    06/09 – Madrid, ES @ Primavera Sound

