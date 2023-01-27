Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon Podcasts | Stitcher | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS

Alvvays’ Molly Rankin catches up with Kyle Meredith to talk Blue Rev, the Canadian indie rock band’s third LP.

The vocalist/guitarist talks about her sense of nostalgia and “feeling like an old person,” searching for forgotten media, and the attempt at keeping some mystery in the social age. Rankin then goes on to talk about channeling R.E.M. and The Smiths, possibly covering The Primitives or Lush in the future, and the importance of poking fun at yourself.

