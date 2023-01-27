Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Alvvays’ Molly Rankin on Blue Rev, Feeling Older Than Her Years, and R.E.M.

The vocalist/guitarist dives into lost media and the band’s third LP, Blue Rev

Advertisement
Alvvays Blue Rev Molly rankin podcast interview Kyle Meredith
Kyle Meredith with Molly Rankin of Alvvays, photo by Norman Wong
Consequence Staff
January 27, 2023 | 11:02am ET

    Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon Podcasts | Stitcher | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS

    Alvvays’ Molly Rankin catches up with Kyle Meredith to talk Blue Rev, the Canadian indie rock band’s third LP.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    The vocalist/guitarist talks about her sense of nostalgia and “feeling like an old person,” searching for forgotten media, and the attempt at keeping some mystery in the social age. Rankin then goes on to talk about channeling R.E.M. and The Smiths, possibly covering The Primitives or Lush in the future, and the importance of poking fun at yourself.

    Listen to Alvvays’ Molly Rankin chat about Blue Rev and more in the new episode above. As always, please take the time to like, review, and subscribe to KMW wherever you get your podcasts, and keep up to date with all our series by following the Consequence Podcast Network.

Advertisement

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

kimbra A Reckoning interview kyle meredith with podcast

Kimbra on A Reckoning, Chaos, and Vulnerability

January 25, 2023

Monica Bellucci Maria Callas Kyle Meredith podcast interview

Monica Bellucci on Maria Callas, Mafia Mamma with Toni Collette, and The Matrix

January 23, 2023

Kurtwood Smith that '90s show interview podcast Kyle Meredith

Kurtwood Smith on That '90s Show, Robocop, and Patriot

January 20, 2023

kyle meredith david crosby

David Crosby on Songwriting, Growing Old, and His Lasting Legacy

January 19, 2023

Dave Rowntree radio songs blue podcast interview Kyle Meredith

Dave Rowntree on Radio Songs, Making Friends with Machines, and Blur Reunion

January 18, 2023

Charlie Mackesy on Animating The Boy, The Mole, The Fox, and The Horse for Apple TV kyle meredith

Charlie Mackesy on Animating The Boy, The Mole, The Fox, and The Horse for Apple TV+

January 16, 2023

rob lowe dog gone kyle meredith with interview

Rob Lowe on Dog Gone, West Wing, and 9-1-1: Lonestar

January 13, 2023

madison cunningham revealer interview podcast kyle

Madison Cunningham on New Album Revealer, Being Mistaken for a Waiter at the Grammys

January 11, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Alvvays’ Molly Rankin on Blue Rev, Feeling Older Than Her Years, and R.E.M.

Menu Shop Search Newsletter