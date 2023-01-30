Annie Wersching, Actress from 24, Bosch, and The Last of Us, Dead at 45

Annie Wersching, the actress known for her roles on television shows like 24 and Bosch, as well as for her voice work on the video game The Last of Us, has died at the age of 45 following a battle with cancer.

Wersching is perhaps best known for her role as FBI Special Agent Renee Walker on seasons seven and eight of 24. Her other reoccurring TV roles included as Detective Julia Brasher on Bosch, as the Borg Queen on Star Trek: Picard, and as Leslie Dean on Runaways.

In the video game world, Wersching famously voiced the character of Tess in The Last of Us.

Wersching was diagnosed with cancer in 2020. “There is a cavernous hole in the soul of this family today,” her husband, actor Stephen Full, said in a statement announcing her passing. “But she left us the tools to fill it. She found wonder in the simplest moment. She didn’t require music to dance. She taught us not to wait for adventure to find you. ‘Go find it. It’s everywhere.’ And find it we shall.”