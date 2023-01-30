Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Annie Wersching, Actress from 24, Bosch, and The Last of Us, Dead at 45

Wersching also appeared on Star Trek: Picard and Runaways

Advertisement
Annie Wersching, Actress from 24, Bosch, and The Last of Us, Dead at 45
Annie Wersching on 24 (FOX)
Consequence Staff
January 29, 2023 | 9:36pm ET

    Annie Wersching, the actress known for her roles on television shows like 24 and Bosch, as well as for her voice work on the video game The Last of Us, has died at the age of 45 following a battle with cancer.

    Wersching is perhaps best known for her role as FBI Special Agent Renee Walker on seasons seven and eight of 24. Her other reoccurring TV roles included as Detective Julia Brasher on Bosch, as the Borg Queen on Star Trek: Picard, and as Leslie Dean on Runaways.

    In the video game world, Wersching famously voiced the character of Tess in The Last of Us.

    Related Video

    Wersching was diagnosed with cancer in 2020. “There is a cavernous hole in the soul of this family today,” her husband, actor Stephen Full, said in a statement announcing her passing. “But she left us the tools to fill it. She found wonder in the simplest moment. She didn’t require music to dance. She taught us not to wait for adventure to find you. ‘Go find it. It’s everywhere.’ And find it we shall.”

    Advertisement

     

Advertisement

More on this topic

Latest Stories

last of us soundtrack hbo series songs music

All the Music from HBO's The Last of Us

January 29, 2023

Barrett Strong, Motown Singer-Songwriter, Dead at 81

Barrett Strong, Motown Singer-Songwriter, Dead at 81

January 29, 2023

Parannoul After the magic stream preorder

파란노을 (Parannoul) Releases New Album After the Magic: Stream

January 29, 2023

Paul McCartney nearly hit by a car

Paul McCartney Nearly Hit by a Car While Recreating Abbey Road Album Cover: Watch

January 29, 2023

Robert and Toyah perform Motley Crue

Robert Fripp and Toyah "Shout at the Devil" with Mötley Crüe Cover: Watch

January 29, 2023

adele grammys

Adele Confirms She'll Be at the Grammys: "Whoever Started That Rumor Is a Dickhead"

January 28, 2023

Tom Verlaine of Television

Tom Verlaine, Frontman of Television, Dead at 73

January 28, 2023

u2 with or without you

U2 Share Reimagined Version of "With or Without You": Stream

January 28, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Annie Wersching, Actress from 24, Bosch, and The Last of Us, Dead at 45

Menu Shop Search Newsletter