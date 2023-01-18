Frank Bello’s Plane Skids Off Runway as Anthrax Kick Off Tour with Black Label Society

Anthrax bassist Frank Bello’s plane skidded off the runway after landing in Boise, Idaho, on Monday night (January 16th) ahead of his band’s tour kickoff show with Black Label Society on Tuesday (January 18th).

According to CBS2 Idaho, the Boeing 737 operated by American Airlines “crossed onto a gravel surface adjacent to the taxiway while taxiing toward the terminal at Boise.” There are no reported injuries, but the 168 passengers and six crew members were forced to remain on the plane for three hours after the botched landing. Eventually, they exited the aircraft on the runway while a portion of the plane was still stuck in the ditch.

Bello made an Instagram reel from onboard the aircraft to share his experience on Tuesday morning, writing:

“Ever have one of those flights to start a tour where on landing you feel a ‘thud,’ then you hear the brakes screech a bit, and when you finally stop moving the plane is a bit tilted down to the right side in the front? Well after keeping us in the plane for 3 hours after landing – we found out we were in a ditch… anyway – Not the best way to start a tour, but I’m really looking forward to playing the first show in Idaho tonight!! Good times ahead!!”

The aircraft is now out of service and will undergo a full inspection by American Airlines maintenance team.

As for Anthrax, the thrash vets have again teamed up with Black Label Society for a second leg of their co-headlining tour. Following the kickoff show last night (January 17th) in Boise, the bands will play again tonight (January 18th) in Seattle, with the tour set to wrap up on February 18th in Oakland, California. You can get tickets here.

Below you can watch Bello’s Instagram reel showing the footage he captured as he departed the plane, followed by Heavy Consequence‘s “Two for the Road” conversation between Black Label Society’s Zakk Wylde and Anthrax’s Scott Ian, filmed prior to the first leg of the tour.