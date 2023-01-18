Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Frank Bello’s Plane Skids Off Runway as Anthrax Kick Off Tour with Black Label Society

"Not the best way to start a tour," exclaimed the Anthrax bassist

Advertisement
Frank Bello airplane accident
Anthrax’s Frank Bello (photo by Amy Harris) and Airplane (via Instagram)
January 18, 2023 | 10:23am ET

    Anthrax bassist Frank Bello’s plane skidded off the runway after landing in Boise, Idaho, on Monday night (January 16th) ahead of his band’s tour kickoff show with Black Label Society on Tuesday (January 18th).

    According to CBS2 Idaho, the Boeing 737 operated by American Airlines “crossed onto a gravel surface adjacent to the taxiway while taxiing toward the terminal at Boise.” There are no reported injuries, but the 168 passengers and six crew members were forced to remain on the plane for three hours after the botched landing. Eventually, they exited the aircraft on the runway while a portion of the plane was still stuck in the ditch.

    Bello made an Instagram reel from onboard the aircraft to share his experience on Tuesday morning, writing:

    “Ever have one of those flights to start a tour where on landing you feel a ‘thud,’ then you hear the brakes screech a bit, and when you finally stop moving the plane is a bit tilted down to the right side in the front? Well after keeping us in the plane for 3 hours after landing – we found out we were in a ditch… anyway – Not the best way to start a tour, but I’m really looking forward to playing the first show in Idaho tonight!! Good times ahead!!”

    Advertisement

    The aircraft is now out of service and will undergo a full inspection by American Airlines maintenance team.

    anthrax black label society 2023 tour dates
     Editor's Pick
    Anthrax and Black Label Society Announce 2023 North American Tour with Exodus

    As for Anthrax, the thrash vets have again teamed up with Black Label Society for a second leg of their co-headlining tour. Following the kickoff show last night (January 17th) in Boise, the bands will play again tonight (January 18th) in Seattle, with the tour set to wrap up on February 18th in Oakland, California. You can get tickets here.

    Below you can watch Bello’s Instagram reel showing the footage he captured as he departed the plane, followed by Heavy Consequence‘s “Two for the Road” conversation between Black Label Society’s Zakk Wylde and Anthrax’s Scott Ian, filmed prior to the first leg of the tour.

Advertisement

Artists

More on this topic

Around The Web

Latest Stories

9 year old 30 song tool mashup

9-Year-Old Girl Shreds Through 22 Tool Songs in Massive Guitar Medley: Watch

January 18, 2023

Korn Albums Ranked

Ranking Every Korn Album from Worst to Best

January 18, 2023

Ugly Kid Joe 2023 US tour

Ugly Kid Joe Announce First US Tour in 27 Years

January 18, 2023

clutch 2022 tour eyehategod the sword

Clutch Announce 2023 Spring North American Tour

January 17, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Frank Bello's Plane Skids Off Runway as Anthrax Kick Off Tour with Black Label Society

Menu Shop Search Newsletter