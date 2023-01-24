Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Anvil Announce Spring 2023 US Tour, Commence Work on New Album

The cult Canadian metal heroes are already working on the follow-up to their 2022 LP

Advertisement
anvil 2023 us tour
Anvil, via Facebook
January 24, 2023 | 1:05pm ET

    Anvil have announced an extensive Spring 2023 US tour with support from Midnite Hellion.

    The outing kicks off March 31st in Providence, Rhode Island, and runs through May 13th in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Tickets to select dates can currently be purchased via Ticketmaster or StubHub.

    The Canadian metal vets also revealed that they’ve begun pre-production rehearsals for a new album. The band shared the news on Facebook with the following message: “13 smashing tracks all written. Expect more crushing Anvil.”

    Related Video

    As they have for the past four decades, Anvil continue to work at prolific clip, having just released their latest effort Impact Is Imminent in 2022. Last year also saw the theatrical re-release of the acclaimed Anvil! The Story of Anvil documentary with a new 18-minute interview epilogue.

    Advertisement

    Originally released in 2009, the documentary brought some well-deserved exposure to a band that had been relegated to cult status for most of its existence. The underdog story was a hit with headbangers and casual filmgoers alike, helping revive Anvil’s career while expanding their audience tenfold.

    anvil impact imminent
     Editor's Pick
    Anvil Announce New Album Impact Is Imminent, Unleash “Ghost Shadow”: Stream

    Below you can see a full list of Anvil’s upcoming 2023 US tour dates. Get tickets here and for sold out shows, here.

    Anvil’s 2023 US Tour Dates with Midnite Hellion:
    03/31 – Providence, RI @ Alchemy
    04/01 – Cambridge, MA @ Middle East Upstairs
    04/02 – Portland, ME @ Geno’s Rock Club
    04/04 – Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom
    04/05 – Sellersville, PA @ Sellersville Theater
    04/06 – Albany, NY @ Empire Live
    04/07 – Garwood, NJ @ Crossroads
    04/08 – Brooklyn, NY @ Saint Vitus Bar
    04/13 – Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar
    04/14 – Richmond, VA @ Richmond Music Hall
    04/15 – Wilmington, NC @ Reggie’s 42nd St. Tavern
    04/16 – West Columbia, SC @ New Brookland Tavern
    04/20 – Jacksonville, FL @ Jack Rabbits
    04/21 – West Palm Beach, FL @ Respectable Street
    04/22 – Orlando, FL @ The Conduit
    04/23 – Gainesville, FL @ Loosey’s
    04/27 – Houston, TX @ Secret Group
    04/28 – Dallas, TX @ Club Dada
    04/29 – Austin, TX @ Come and Take It Live
    05/04 – Tulsa, OK @ The Vanguard
    05/05 – Wichita, KS @ Barleycorn’s
    05/06 – Des Moines, IA @ Lefty’s Live Music
    05/07 – Madison, WI @ Crucible
    05/11 – St. Louis, MO @ Red Flag
    05/12 – Cincinnati, OH @ Legends Bar & Venue
    05/13 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Pyramid Scheme

    Advertisement

    anvil 2023 tour

Advertisement

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

Mudhoney Plastic Eternity Almost Everything

Mudhoney Announce New Album Plastic Eternity, Share Lead Single "Almost Everything": Stream

January 24, 2023

Coheed and Cambria Deafheaven 2023 tour

Coheed and Cambria Announce 2023 North American Tour with Deafheaven

January 24, 2023

Ruston Kelly Announces Spring 2023 Tour

January 24, 2023

pigs x7 us tour 2023

Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Announce Spring 2023 North American Tour

January 24, 2023

big thief lucinda williams 2023 tour dates co ehadlining tickets indie rock music news

Big Thief Announce Co-Headlining Tour Dates with Lucinda Williams

January 24, 2023

le tigre 2023 tour dates north america europe punk rock indie music news tickets kathleen hanna buy

Le Tigre Announce First Tour in 18 Years

January 24, 2023

Beck Phoenix tickets 2023 summer odyssey tour presale code dates shows

How to Get Tickets to Beck and Phoenix's 2023 Tour

January 23, 2023

Nickelback tickets 2023 get rollin tour chad kroeger brantley gilbert dates shows presale code

How to Get Tickets to Nickelback's 2023 Tour

January 23, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Anvil Announce Spring 2023 US Tour, Commence Work on New Album

Menu Shop Search Newsletter