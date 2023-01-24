Anvil Announce Spring 2023 US Tour, Commence Work on New Album

Anvil have announced an extensive Spring 2023 US tour with support from Midnite Hellion.

The outing kicks off March 31st in Providence, Rhode Island, and runs through May 13th in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Tickets to select dates can currently be purchased via Ticketmaster or StubHub.

The Canadian metal vets also revealed that they’ve begun pre-production rehearsals for a new album. The band shared the news on Facebook with the following message: “13 smashing tracks all written. Expect more crushing Anvil.”

As they have for the past four decades, Anvil continue to work at prolific clip, having just released their latest effort Impact Is Imminent in 2022. Last year also saw the theatrical re-release of the acclaimed Anvil! The Story of Anvil documentary with a new 18-minute interview epilogue.

Originally released in 2009, the documentary brought some well-deserved exposure to a band that had been relegated to cult status for most of its existence. The underdog story was a hit with headbangers and casual filmgoers alike, helping revive Anvil’s career while expanding their audience tenfold.

Below you can see a full list of Anvil's upcoming 2023 US tour dates.

Anvil’s 2023 US Tour Dates with Midnite Hellion:

03/31 – Providence, RI @ Alchemy

04/01 – Cambridge, MA @ Middle East Upstairs

04/02 – Portland, ME @ Geno’s Rock Club

04/04 – Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom

04/05 – Sellersville, PA @ Sellersville Theater

04/06 – Albany, NY @ Empire Live

04/07 – Garwood, NJ @ Crossroads

04/08 – Brooklyn, NY @ Saint Vitus Bar

04/13 – Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar

04/14 – Richmond, VA @ Richmond Music Hall

04/15 – Wilmington, NC @ Reggie’s 42nd St. Tavern

04/16 – West Columbia, SC @ New Brookland Tavern

04/20 – Jacksonville, FL @ Jack Rabbits

04/21 – West Palm Beach, FL @ Respectable Street

04/22 – Orlando, FL @ The Conduit

04/23 – Gainesville, FL @ Loosey’s

04/27 – Houston, TX @ Secret Group

04/28 – Dallas, TX @ Club Dada

04/29 – Austin, TX @ Come and Take It Live

05/04 – Tulsa, OK @ The Vanguard

05/05 – Wichita, KS @ Barleycorn’s

05/06 – Des Moines, IA @ Lefty’s Live Music

05/07 – Madison, WI @ Crucible

05/11 – St. Louis, MO @ Red Flag

05/12 – Cincinnati, OH @ Legends Bar & Venue

05/13 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Pyramid Scheme