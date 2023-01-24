Anvil Announce Spring 2023 US Tour, Commence Work on New Album

Anvil have announced an extensive Spring 2023 US tour with support from Midnite Hellion.
The outing kicks off March 31st in Providence, Rhode Island, and runs through May 13th in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Tickets to select dates can currently be purchased via Ticketmaster or StubHub.
The Canadian metal vets also revealed that they’ve begun pre-production rehearsals for a new album. The band shared the news on Facebook with the following message: “13 smashing tracks all written. Expect more crushing Anvil.”
As they have for the past four decades, Anvil continue to work at prolific clip, having just released their latest effort Impact Is Imminent in 2022. Last year also saw the theatrical re-release of the acclaimed Anvil! The Story of Anvil documentary with a new 18-minute interview epilogue.
Originally released in 2009, the documentary brought some well-deserved exposure to a band that had been relegated to cult status for most of its existence. The underdog story was a hit with headbangers and casual filmgoers alike, helping revive Anvil’s career while expanding their audience tenfold.
Below you can see a full list of Anvil’s upcoming 2023 US tour dates. Get tickets here and for sold out shows, here.
Anvil’s 2023 US Tour Dates with Midnite Hellion:
03/31 – Providence, RI @ Alchemy
04/01 – Cambridge, MA @ Middle East Upstairs
04/02 – Portland, ME @ Geno’s Rock Club
04/04 – Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom
04/05 – Sellersville, PA @ Sellersville Theater
04/06 – Albany, NY @ Empire Live
04/07 – Garwood, NJ @ Crossroads
04/08 – Brooklyn, NY @ Saint Vitus Bar
04/13 – Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar
04/14 – Richmond, VA @ Richmond Music Hall
04/15 – Wilmington, NC @ Reggie’s 42nd St. Tavern
04/16 – West Columbia, SC @ New Brookland Tavern
04/20 – Jacksonville, FL @ Jack Rabbits
04/21 – West Palm Beach, FL @ Respectable Street
04/22 – Orlando, FL @ The Conduit
04/23 – Gainesville, FL @ Loosey’s
04/27 – Houston, TX @ Secret Group
04/28 – Dallas, TX @ Club Dada
04/29 – Austin, TX @ Come and Take It Live
05/04 – Tulsa, OK @ The Vanguard
05/05 – Wichita, KS @ Barleycorn’s
05/06 – Des Moines, IA @ Lefty’s Live Music
05/07 – Madison, WI @ Crucible
05/11 – St. Louis, MO @ Red Flag
05/12 – Cincinnati, OH @ Legends Bar & Venue
05/13 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Pyramid Scheme