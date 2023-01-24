Aphex Twin to Headline Field Day Festival 2023

Elusive producer Aphex Twin will make his live return at the 2023 installment of London’s Field Day Festival. The electronic music legend has been tapped as a co-headliner for the one-day event, which goes down in Victoria Park on August 19th.

Aphex Twin’s set at Field Day marks Richard D. James’ first performance since 2019, when he appeared at Coachella and played sets in London, Paris, and Brooklyn. He also headlined Field Day in 2017; the epic two-hour performance is still available to stream on YouTube.

Bonobo will serve as the co-headliner for Field Day 2023. The lineup also features appearances from Arca, Fever Ray, Jayda G, Jon Hopkins, Kelela, Moderat, SBTRKT, Sudan Achives, TSHA, Actress, Desire, Hagop Tchaparian, Mount Kimbie’s Kai Campos, and more TBA. Tickets go on sale Friday, January 27th via Ticketmaster.

Advertisement

Related Video

Last week, Aphex Twin fans surmised his return when a mysterious website with the producer’s logo surfaced at www.190823.co.uk because the numbers in the URL coincided with the date of Field Day 2023. As it turns out, the speculation was right.

James’ last full-length album as Aphex Twin was 2014’s SYRO. However, he often puts out treasure troves of music on his “secret” SoundCloud without warning. In 2021, he hopped on the NFT craze and auctioned off a visual graphic artwork. At the time, he promised to spend a portion of the proceeds on “planting trees and either donating to permaculture projects or setting them up ourselves.”