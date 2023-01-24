Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Aphex Twin to Headline Field Day Festival 2023

Marking his first live performance since 2019

Advertisement
Aphex Twin Field Day 2023 lineup London Bonobo Arca
Aphex Twin, photo by Philip Cosores
Follow
January 24, 2023 | 11:35am ET

    Elusive producer Aphex Twin will make his live return at the 2023 installment of London’s Field Day Festival. The electronic music legend has been tapped as a co-headliner for the one-day event, which goes down in Victoria Park on August 19th.

    Aphex Twin’s set at Field Day marks Richard D. James’ first performance since 2019, when he appeared at Coachella and played sets in London, Paris, and Brooklyn. He also headlined Field Day in 2017; the epic two-hour performance is still available to stream on YouTube.

    Bonobo will serve as the co-headliner for Field Day 2023. The lineup also features appearances from Arca, Fever Ray, Jayda G, Jon Hopkins, Kelela, Moderat, SBTRKT, Sudan Achives, TSHA, Actress, Desire, Hagop Tchaparian, Mount Kimbie’s Kai Campos, and more TBA. Tickets go on sale Friday, January 27th via Ticketmaster.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Last week, Aphex Twin fans surmised his return when a mysterious website with the producer’s logo surfaced at www.190823.co.uk because the numbers in the URL coincided with the date of Field Day 2023. As it turns out, the speculation was right.

    James’ last full-length album as Aphex Twin was 2014’s SYRO. However, he often puts out treasure troves of music on his “secret” SoundCloud without warning. In 2021, he hopped on the NFT craze and auctioned off a visual graphic artwork. At the time, he promised to spend a portion of the proceeds on “planting trees and either donating to permaculture projects or setting them up ourselves.”

Advertisement

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

oblivion access 2023 lineup

Oblivion Access Festival 2023 Lineup: Godflesh, Tim Hecker, YOB, and More

January 24, 2023

Siouxsie Sioux to play first show in 10 years in 2023

Siouxsie Sioux to Headline Cruel World Festival For First North American Performance in 15 Years

January 23, 2023

Rock Fest 2023 - Godsmack Pantera Slipknot

Rock Fest 2023 Lineup: Slipknot, Pantera, Godsmack, Ice Cube, GWAR, and More

January 20, 2023

how to buy tickets to coachella

How to Get Tickets to Coachella 2023 (Even Though It's Sold Out)

January 20, 2023

Foo Fighters circa 2022

Foo Fighters and Green Day to Headline Harley-Davidson Homecoming Festival

January 18, 2023

tenacious d 10 best covers list greatest in the world ranked watch stream

Tyler Childers, Robert Plant and Alison Krauss, Tenacious D to Play New Echoland Festival

January 18, 2023

Lovers and Friends tickets Festival 2023 Las Vegas presale dates

How to Get Tickets to Lovers & Friends 2023

January 17, 2023

Mumford and Sons, Bon Iver, and Leon Bridges are the set the headline this year's Beach Road Weekend in Martha's Vinyard

Beach Road Weekend 2023: Mumford & Sons, Bon Iver, and Leon Bridges Heading to Martha's Vinyard

January 17, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Aphex Twin to Headline Field Day Festival 2023

Menu Shop Search Newsletter