Aqua Teen Hunger Force Returns to Adult Swim After Eight-Year Hiatus

Five new episodes from the original creators and main voice cast

Aqua Teen Hunger Force (Adult Swim)
January 26, 2023 | 1:30pm ET

    Frylock, Master Shake, and Meatwad are officially back: Adult Swim has announced the return of the cult classic animated comedy Aqua Teen Hunger Force for Season 12.

    Nearly eight years after the show’s cancellation back in 2015, the talking fast food items will return alongside their human neighbor Carl for five new episodes. Original creators Dave Willis and Matt Maiellaro are back on board to oversee the new season, which will also regroup main voice cast members Willis, Dana Snyder, and Carey Means.

    “We are thrilled to be making more Aqua Teen Hunger Force episodes for a new generation of fans, building upon the most impressive collection of IP ever assembled,” Willis and Maiellaro said in a statement (via Entertainment Weekly). “Success is optimal and leads to quality.”

    Aqua Teen Hunger Force was spun off from the Cartoon Network series Space Ghost Coast to Coast and originally ran for 139 episodes from 2000 to 2015. At the time of its cancellation, it was the longest-running show on Adult Swim.

    There’s currently no release date for Season 12 of Aqua Teen Hunger Force. In the meantime, fans can stream the show’s second movie, Aqua Teen Forever: Plantasm, on HBO Max beginning on February 8th. It will later air on Adult Swim at midnight on March 12th.

    The formal return of Aqua Teen Hunger Force follows 2022’s Aquadonk Side Pieces, a digital short series hosted on Adult Swim’s YouTube channel. Revisit the one-shot episodes below.

