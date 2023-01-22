Aubrey Plaza and Amy Poehler Reprise Parks and Recs Characters on SNL

Fans of Parks and Recreation enjoyed a mini reunion on the latest episode of Saturday Night Live. Episode host Aubrey Plaza reprised her character April Ludgate during Weekend Update to discuss how young people can get involved in local government. After listing out several jobs requiring minimal effort (bus driver, working for a water department, dog catcher), Plaza’s Ludgate gave way to a true civil servant, “her old boss” Leslie Knope (Amy Poehler).

As Knope, Poehler leaned into jokes about SNL and Weekend update — which she anchored for five seasons between 2004 and 2008. “I want to pick your brain about this job, about this show because I used to watch this when Seth Meyers did it by himself with no one else and he made it look really easy,” Poehler told current Weekend Update anchor Colin Jost. Later in the segment, Poehler’s Knope got a chance to tell a joke.

Poehler also made appearance during Plaza’s SNL monologue. Plaza, a former NBC page, was giving viewers a behind-the-scenes tour of her old stomping grounds when she ran into Poehler. “Aubrey, I see that you’re wearing your page jacket,” said Poehler. “Are you drinking again?”

Advertisement

Related Video

Another famous public servant also appeared during Plaza’s monologue — President Joe Biden congratulated Plaza on being voted the most famous person from Delaware.

Watch both segments below.