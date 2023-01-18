Menu
SNL Releases Bonkers Aubrey Plaza Promo: Watch

The one-time SNL page is set to host this weekend's episode

Aubrey Plaza on SNL
Photo via NBC
January 18, 2023 | 4:12pm ET

    “Because I’m insane and I’ve been waiting to do this show since I was 12 years old,” declares Aubrey Plaza in the newly released teaser video for this weekend’s episode of Saturday Night Live. It’s a full-circle moment for the Parks and Rec and White Lotus actress, who once worked as an NBC page and then bombed an audition for SNL early on in her career. Now, she’ll finally get her chance to host the sketch comedy series on the January 21st episode featuring musical guest Sam Smith.

    Plaza’s trademark brand of humor is on full display in the promo, as she tries out a couple of impressions and then makes out with SNL cast member Chloe Fineman. Watch it below, and revist our list of “15 Times Aubrey Plaza Was Iconic.”

    SNL’s 48th season continues on January 28th with an episode hosted by Creed actor Michael B. Jordan and featuring musical guest Lil Baby. You can find all of our coverage of the season here.

