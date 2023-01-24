Avatar Announce 2023 US Tour with Veil of Maya and Orbit Culture

Swedish metallers Avatar have mapped out a Spring 2023 US tour, featuring support from Veil of Maya and Orbit Culture.
The tour will follow the release of Avatar’s upcoming ninth album, Dance Devil Dance, which arrives on February 17th. The outing begins April 28th in Omaha, Nebraska, and runs through a May 28th show in McKees Rocks, Pennsylvania.
Tickets for the tour go on sale to the general public on Friday (January 27th) via Ticketmaster, with a pre-sale beginning Wednesday (January 25th) using the code SOUND. Fans can also pick up tickets via StubHub.
See the full list of dates below, followed by our video interview with Avatar frontman Johannes Eckerström from a few years ago.
Avatar 2023 US Tour Dates with Veil of Maya and Orbit Culture:
04/28 – Omaha, NE @ The Admiral
04/29 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre
04/30 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot
05/01 – Garden City, ID @ Revolution Concert House
05/03 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory – North Park
05/04 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco Theater
05/05 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore
05/06 – Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues
05/07 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
05/09 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s
05/10 – Dallas, TX @ The Echo Lounge & Music Hall
05/12 – Minneapolis, MN @ Skyway Theatre
05/13 – Green Bay, WI @ EPIC Event Center
05/14 – East Moline, IL @ The Rust Belt
05/15 – Chicago, IL @ House of Blues
05/16 – Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre
05/19 – St Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live
05/20 – Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre
05/21 – Lexington, KY @ Manchester Music Hall
05/23 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall
05/24 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club
05/25 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring
05/26 – Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts
05/28 – McKees Rocks, PA @ Roxian Theatre