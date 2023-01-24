Avatar Announce 2023 US Tour with Veil of Maya and Orbit Culture

Swedish metallers Avatar have mapped out a Spring 2023 US tour, featuring support from Veil of Maya and Orbit Culture.

The tour will follow the release of Avatar’s upcoming ninth album, Dance Devil Dance, which arrives on February 17th. The outing begins April 28th in Omaha, Nebraska, and runs through a May 28th show in McKees Rocks, Pennsylvania.

Tickets for the tour go on sale to the general public on Friday (January 27th) via Ticketmaster, with a pre-sale beginning Wednesday (January 25th) using the code SOUND. Fans can also pick up tickets via StubHub.

See the full list of dates below, followed by our video interview with Avatar frontman Johannes Eckerström from a few years ago.

Avatar 2023 US Tour Dates with Veil of Maya and Orbit Culture:

04/28 – Omaha, NE @ The Admiral

04/29 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

04/30 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot

05/01 – Garden City, ID @ Revolution Concert House

05/03 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory – North Park

05/04 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco Theater

05/05 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

05/06 – Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues

05/07 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

05/09 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s

05/10 – Dallas, TX @ The Echo Lounge & Music Hall

05/12 – Minneapolis, MN @ Skyway Theatre

05/13 – Green Bay, WI @ EPIC Event Center

05/14 – East Moline, IL @ The Rust Belt

05/15 – Chicago, IL @ House of Blues

05/16 – Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre

05/19 – St Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live

05/20 – Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre

05/21 – Lexington, KY @ Manchester Music Hall

05/23 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall

05/24 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

05/25 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring

05/26 – Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts

05/28 – McKees Rocks, PA @ Roxian Theatre