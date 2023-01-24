Menu
Avatar Announce 2023 US Tour with Veil of Maya and Orbit Culture

The Swedish metal band will be out in support of their upcoming album Dance Devil Dance

Avatar 2023 tour
Avatar, photo by Raymond Ahner
January 24, 2023 | 4:38pm ET

    Swedish metallers Avatar have mapped out a Spring 2023 US tour, featuring support from Veil of Maya and Orbit Culture.

    The tour will follow the release of Avatar’s upcoming ninth album, Dance Devil Dance, which arrives on February 17th. The outing begins April 28th in Omaha, Nebraska, and runs through a May 28th show in McKees Rocks, Pennsylvania.

    Tickets for the tour go on sale to the general public on Friday (January 27th) via Ticketmaster, with a pre-sale beginning Wednesday (January 25th) using the code SOUND. Fans can also pick up tickets via StubHub.

    See the full list of dates below, followed by our video interview with Avatar frontman Johannes Eckerström from a few years ago.

    Avatar 2023 US Tour Dates with Veil of Maya and Orbit Culture:
    04/28 – Omaha, NE @ The Admiral
    04/29 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre
    04/30 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot
    05/01 – Garden City, ID @ Revolution Concert House
    05/03 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory – North Park
    05/04 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco Theater
    05/05 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore
    05/06 – Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues
    05/07 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
    05/09 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s
    05/10 – Dallas, TX @ The Echo Lounge & Music Hall
    05/12 – Minneapolis, MN @ Skyway Theatre
    05/13 – Green Bay, WI @ EPIC Event Center
    05/14 – East Moline, IL @ The Rust Belt
    05/15 – Chicago, IL @ House of Blues
    05/16 – Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre
    05/19 – St Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live
    05/20 – Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre
    05/21 – Lexington, KY @ Manchester Music Hall
    05/23 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall
    05/24 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club
    05/25 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring
    05/26 – Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts
    05/28 – McKees Rocks, PA @ Roxian Theatre

