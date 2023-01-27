Avatar Team Up with Lzzy Hale for New Single “Violence No Matter What”: Stream

Avatar have released a new single called “Violence No Matter What,” featuring Lzzy Hale of Halestorm. The track appears on the Swedish metal band’s upcoming ninth studio album, Dance Devil Dance, out February 17th.

“‘Violence No Matter What’ is about one thing and one thing only,” vocalist Johannes Eckerström explained in a release. “It’s OK to debate and fight and to think differently. But there is a limit, and the line must be drawn at authority held with violence, a world view that cannot survive without enemies, a promised return to a fabricated former glory.”

Hale added, “‘Violence No Matter What’ was such an inspiring piece to be a part of! Thank you so much to the boys for giving me the opportunity to express my angst against the horrors of this world through such a brilliant song!”

Meanwhile, Avatar are gearing up to hit the road on a Spring 2023 US tour, featuring support from Veil of Maya and Orbit Culture. Tickets for the outing are available here.

Check out the lyric video for “Violence No Matter What” below. For Dance Devil Dance pre-order details, go here.