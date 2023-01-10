Animal Collective’s Avey Tare Announces New Solo Album 7s, 2023 Tour

Animal Collective’s Avey Tare has announced his latest solo album, 7s, will be released on February 17th via Domino. What’s more, he’s mapped out a spring solo tour (grab your tickets here) and shared the lead singles “The Musical” and “Hey Bog.”

The new set, which is Dave Portner’s fourth studio effort solely as Avey Tare, was recorded in his hometown of Asheville, North Carolina with producer Adam McDaniel. The project began with home studio sessions in Fall 2020 following the completion of Animal Collective’s Time Skiffs, and he later linked up with McDaniel to help populate what he describes in a statement as the album’s “dreamy, surrealist landscape.”

Portner has provided the first glimpses of his new project with the dual release of album cuts “The Musical” and “Hey Bog,” which arrived with an accompanying music video each. The former was directed by Ellie Thatcher, while the latter features a visualizer by Portner’s sister and longtime Animal Collective collaborator, Abby Portner. Watch both below.

Avey Tare will follow the 7s release with a spring solo tour beginning in Asheville on March 23rd. He’ll hit Brooklyn, Chicago, San Francisco, and more before wrapping in Los Angeles on May 13th. Tickets go on sale Friday, January 13th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

7s marks Avey Tare’s first full-length release since 2019’s Cows on Hourglass Pond. He also dropped the Conference of Birds/Birds of Disguise EP in late 2019 as well as the solo single “Wake My Door” in 2020. Pre-orders are ongoing.

7s Artwork:

7s Tracklist:

01. Invisible Darlings

02. Lips at Night

03. The Musical

04. Hey Bog

05. Sweeper’s Grin

06. Neurons

07. Cloud Stop Rest Start

Avey Tare 2023 Tour Dates:

03/23 – Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle

03/24 – Savannah, GA @ Lodge of Sorrows

03/25 – Atlanta, GA @ Aisle 5

03/27 – Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall

03/28 – Washington, DC @ Songbyrd

03/29 – Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian Church

03/31 – Brooklyn, NY @ Market Hotel

04/01 – Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall

04/03 – Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz PDB

04/04 – Toronto, ON @ The Drake Underground

04/06 – Detroit, MI @ El Club

04/07 – Chicago, IL @ Sleeping Village

04/08 – Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry

04/27 – Big Sur, CA @ Henry Miller Library

04/28 – San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel

04/29 – Sonoma, CA @ HopMonk Tavern

05/01 – Portland, OR @ Polaris Hall

05/02 – Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile

05/03 – Vancouver, BC @ Biltmore Cabaret

05/05 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge

05/06 – Denver, CO @ Lost Lake Lounge

05/08 – Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf

05/09 – Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar

05/10 – San Diego, CA @ Casbah

05/13 – Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room