Animal Collective’s Avey Tare Announces New Solo Album 7s, 2023 Tour

Stream the lead singles "The Musical" and "Hey Bog"

Avey Tare, photo by Amy Grace
January 10, 2023 | 1:22pm ET

    Animal Collective’s Avey Tare has announced his latest solo album, 7s, will be released on February 17th via Domino. What’s more, he’s mapped out a spring solo tour (grab your tickets here) and shared the lead singles “The Musical” and “Hey Bog.”

    The new set, which is Dave Portner’s fourth studio effort solely as Avey Tare, was recorded in his hometown of Asheville, North Carolina with producer Adam McDaniel. The project began with home studio sessions in Fall 2020 following the completion of Animal Collective’s Time Skiffs, and he later linked up with McDaniel to help populate what he describes in a statement as the album’s “dreamy, surrealist landscape.”

    Portner has provided the first glimpses of his new project with the dual release of album cuts “The Musical” and “Hey Bog,” which arrived with an accompanying music video each. The former was directed by Ellie Thatcher, while the latter features a visualizer by Portner’s sister and longtime Animal Collective collaborator, Abby Portner. Watch both below.

    Avey Tare will follow the 7s release with a spring solo tour beginning in Asheville on March 23rd. He’ll hit Brooklyn, Chicago, San Francisco, and more before wrapping in Los Angeles on May 13th. Tickets go on sale Friday, January 13th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

    7s marks Avey Tare’s first full-length release since 2019’s Cows on Hourglass Pond. He also dropped the Conference of Birds/Birds of Disguise EP in late 2019 as well as the solo single “Wake My Door” in 2020. Pre-orders are ongoing.

    7s Artwork:

    Avey Tare 7s album artwork stream animal collective

    7s Tracklist:
    01. Invisible Darlings
    02. Lips at Night
    03. The Musical
    04. Hey Bog
    05. Sweeper’s Grin
    06. Neurons
    07. Cloud Stop Rest Start

    Avey Tare 2023 Tour Dates:
    03/23 – Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle
    03/24 – Savannah, GA @ Lodge of Sorrows
    03/25 – Atlanta, GA @ Aisle 5
    03/27 – Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall
    03/28 – Washington, DC @ Songbyrd
    03/29 – Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian Church
    03/31 – Brooklyn, NY @ Market Hotel
    04/01 – Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall
    04/03 – Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz PDB
    04/04 – Toronto, ON @ The Drake Underground
    04/06 – Detroit, MI @ El Club
    04/07 – Chicago, IL @ Sleeping Village
    04/08 – Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry
    04/27 – Big Sur, CA @ Henry Miller Library
    04/28 – San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel
    04/29 – Sonoma, CA @ HopMonk Tavern
    05/01 – Portland, OR @ Polaris Hall
    05/02 – Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile
    05/03 – Vancouver, BC @ Biltmore Cabaret
    05/05 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge
    05/06 – Denver, CO @ Lost Lake Lounge
    05/08 – Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf
    05/09 – Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar
    05/10 – San Diego, CA @ Casbah
    05/13 – Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room

