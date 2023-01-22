Axl Rose, Billy Corgan, and Alanis Morissette were among the musicians who performed at the memorial service for Lisa Marie Presley at Graceland on Sunday (January 22nd). The late daughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley passed on January 12th at 54.

Rose, a longtime close friend of Lisa Marie, delivered a eulogy before his musical tribute, sharing that “Lisa loved her family very much, and was fiercely protective of her father, his legacy, and both her love for him and his love for her.” He called her “a beautiful and good soul,” and added that “she was extremely proud, as proud as anyone could ever be, of her father and his many accomplishments, his place in music, and American and world history.” The Guns N’ Roses frontman followed his remarks with a solo rendition of “November Rain” on piano.

Earlier, Billy Corgan opened the performance portion with the Smashing Pumpkins acoustic ballad “To Sheila” from 1998’s Adore. Alanis Morrisette also delivered a stirring rendition of “Rest,” which she debuted at the memorial service for Linkin Park vocalist Chester Bennington in 2017 and officially released in 2021 for Mental Health Action Day. Watch footage from the service below.

The memorial performances by Axl Rose, Billy Corgan, and Alanis Morissette were paired with tributes from Presley’s mother Priscilla, who recited a poem written by one of her granddaughters, Elvis business associate Jerry Schilling, and Ben Smith-Petersen, who spoke on behalf of his wife, Lisa Marie’s daughter Riley Keough.

Presley will be buried at Graceland next to her late son, Benjamin Keough, who died by suicide in 2020.