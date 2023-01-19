BABYMETAL Unleash Cinematic New Song “Metal Kingdom”: Stream

BABYMETAL have shared the new single “Metal Kingdom” from their forthcoming concept album THE OTHER ONE, out March 24th.

Each of the albums 10 tracks represent a theme based on “10 separate parallel worlds” discovered in “THE OTHER ONE restoration project,” during which BABYMETAL were “recovered within the virtual ‘METALVERSE.'” As the third single we’ve heard from the album, “Metal Kingdom” sheds further light on this complex narrative.

“One of the discovered 10 parallel worlds is THRONE and this 3rd single centers around this theme,” the band’s press release elaborates. “It is a powerful anthem ushering in the beginning of a new era while also representing the power and courage to step forward into uncharted territory. The track conveys imagery of one rising powerfully from the throne of silence, with a suitable fanfare announcing this new beginning.”

It reads like the plot to a sci-fi movie or video game, and “Metal Kingdom” has a particularly cinematic quality to it, in that the song sounds like a film score with its soaring arrangement, rich sonic production, and cathartic vocals from the BABYMETAL duo.

Two more pre-release singles are set to drop in February and March, respectively. Following the release of THE OTHER ONE, the Japanese act will then hit the road as support for Sabaton’s UK/European tour dates in April and May.

You can pre-order THE OTHER ONE on vinyl here. Stream “Metal Kingdom” below.