Bad Bunny Chucks “Disrespectful” Fan’s Phone Into Water

A viral video of the incident has amassed 2 million views

January 2, 2023 | 10:03pm ET

    Bad Bunny is defending himself against a “disrespectful” fan whose cell phone he threw into a body of water.

    A video capturing the incident went viral on Monday, amassing two million views.

    “The person who comes up to me to say hello, to tell me something, or just to meet me, will always receive my attention and respect,” the Latin pop star tweeted on Monday. “Those who come and put a fucking phone in my face, I will consider it for what it is, a lack of respect, and I will treat it likewise.”

    Bad Bunny, who in 2022 was Spotify’s most streamed global artist for a third consecutive year and completed a massive stadium tour, recently announced he’d be taking a break in the new year. “2023 is for me, for my physical health, my emotional health to breathe, enjoy my achievements,” he told Billboard. “We’re going to celebrate. Let’s go here, let’s go there, let’s go on the boat. I have a couple of sporadic commitments, and I’ll go to the studio, but there’s no pressure.”

