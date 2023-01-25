Bad Bunny, Lizzo to Perform at 2023 Grammys; Taylor Swift and Beyoncé Reportedly Out

Awards season is back, and Bad Bunny and Lizzo are among the artists confirmed to take the stage at the 2023 Grammy Awards on February 5th. Their fellow nominees Taylor Swift and Beyoncé, on the other hand, reportedly won’t perform at the Crypto.com Arena on Sunday, February 5th.

Also among the list of confirmed performers so far are Brandi Carlile, Mary J. Blige, Luke Combs, Steve Lacy, Kim Petras, and Sam Smith, with more expected to be announced in the coming days. Rumor has it throughout the music biz, though, that Swift, Beyoncé, Adele, and Kendrick Lamar are all “unlikely” to make appearances, according to Hits Daily Double.

Already with two trophies to his name, Bad Bunny is up for three nominations this year: Album of the Year and Best Música Urbana Album for his smash LP Un Verano Sin Ti, as well as Best Pop Solo Performance for its single “Moscow Mule.” Three-time winner Lizzo has a whopping five nominations this year: “About Damn Time” earned her nods for Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best Pop Solo Performance, while the album Special is up for Best Pop Vocal Album and Album of the Year.

See the full list of nominees for the 65th Annual Grammy Awards here before it airs live on CBS on February 5th at 8:00 p.m. ET (5:00 p.m. PT). Stay tuned here at Consequence for all the updates about the show.

Confirmed 2023 Grammy Performers

Bad Bunny

Mary J. Blige

Brandi Carlile

Luke Combs

Steve Lacy

Lizzo

Kim Petras

Sam Smith