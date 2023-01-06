Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Bam Margera: “I Was Pronounced Dead” After Suffering Seizures Lasting “10 to 20 Minutes”

"Basically, I was pronounced dead"

Advertisement
bam margera pronounced dead covid steve-o wild ones
Bam Margera on The Wild Ones (YouTube)
January 6, 2023 | 11:12am ET

    Bam Margera has offered new details on the recent bout with COVID-19 that left him hospitalized and on a ventilator, telling Steve-O on the “Wild Ride” podcast that, “Basically, I was pronounced dead on Elvis’ birthday, December 8th.” (Elvis Presley was actually born on January 8th.)

    “I did not know that I had gnarly COVID and my body was shutting down,” he said at the top of the interview. “I went into four seizures, each one lasting 10 to 20 minutes. On the fourth one I bit my tongue so hard it was nearly fallen off. It got so swollen and puffy it wouldn’t fit in my mouth. I was drinking the infected blood which gave me pneumonia as well.”

    As Margera explained, “I went to the hospital and had my fifth seizure and then couldn’t breathe without a tube down my throat. So I woke up five days later thinking I was there for a couple hours. Like, ‘Dude, you’ve been in here nearly a week. We went to take the tube out and you weren’t breathing on your own.’ So I spent eight days in there. When they took that tube out I felt like I sucked on Darth Vader’s dick.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    After leaving the hospital, Margera was spotted rocking out at an Amon Amarth show. Steve-O also asked his old friend about his completion of a substance abuse program as part of a court-mandated rehab following his dismissal from Jackass Forever, and addressed conspiracy theories that he had been placed under a custodianship. Check out the interview below.E

    Editor’s Note: This story has been updated to clarify that while Margera claimed that December 8th was Elvis’ birthday, Presley was actually born on January 8th.

Advertisement

More on this topic

Around The Web

Latest Stories

billie eilish u2 scranton the office

Billie Eilish Thought U2 Were from Scranton Because of The Office

January 6, 2023

10 shot french montana music video miami rob49

10 People Shot on Set of French Montana Music Video

January 6, 2023

sheryl crow brandi carlile if it makes you happy country pop rock music listen stream austin city limits acl

Brandi Carlile Covers Sheryl Crow's "If It Makes You Happy" at ACL Hall of Fame: Exclusive

January 6, 2023

Stranger Things cast salaries

Stranger Things Cast Gets Huge Pay Bump Ahead of Final Season

January 6, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Bam Margera: "I Was Pronounced Dead" After Suffering Seizures Lasting "10 to 20 Minutes"

Menu Shop Search Newsletter