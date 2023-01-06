Bam Margera: “I Was Pronounced Dead” After Suffering Seizures Lasting “10 to 20 Minutes”

Bam Margera has offered new details on the recent bout with COVID-19 that left him hospitalized and on a ventilator, telling Steve-O on the “Wild Ride” podcast that, “Basically, I was pronounced dead on Elvis’ birthday, December 8th.” (Elvis Presley was actually born on January 8th.)

“I did not know that I had gnarly COVID and my body was shutting down,” he said at the top of the interview. “I went into four seizures, each one lasting 10 to 20 minutes. On the fourth one I bit my tongue so hard it was nearly fallen off. It got so swollen and puffy it wouldn’t fit in my mouth. I was drinking the infected blood which gave me pneumonia as well.”

As Margera explained, “I went to the hospital and had my fifth seizure and then couldn’t breathe without a tube down my throat. So I woke up five days later thinking I was there for a couple hours. Like, ‘Dude, you’ve been in here nearly a week. We went to take the tube out and you weren’t breathing on your own.’ So I spent eight days in there. When they took that tube out I felt like I sucked on Darth Vader’s dick.”

After leaving the hospital, Margera was spotted rocking out at an Amon Amarth show. Steve-O also asked his old friend about his completion of a substance abuse program as part of a court-mandated rehab following his dismissal from Jackass Forever, and addressed conspiracy theories that he had been placed under a custodianship. Check out the interview below.E

Editor’s Note: This story has been updated to clarify that while Margera claimed that December 8th was Elvis’ birthday, Presley was actually born on January 8th.