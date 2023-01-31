Barenaked Ladies Announce 2023 North American Tour Dates

Barenaked Ladies’ “Last Summer on Earth” tour will return to North America in 2023, and this year, they’ve enlisted Del Amitri, Semisonic, and Five for Fighting as support.

The alt rockers have plotted summer tours under the name on and off since 2012, when the world was supposed to end. This time around, Del Amitri open every date, with Semisonic and Five for Fighting splitting half the shows as well. Semisonic’s trek begins June 2nd in Columbus, Ohio and includes dates in Chicago, Kansas City, and Los Angeles before wrapping up June 26th in Austin. Five for Fighting pick up in Tuscaloosa, Alabama on June 28th and join Barenaked Ladies for shows in Atlanta, D.C., and New York City before the tour ends July 22nd in Clarkston, Michigan.

Check out Barenaked Ladies’ full Last Summer on Earth 2023 tour dates below. Tickets go on sale Friday, February 3rd at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster, with a Live Nation pre-sale occurring one day earlier on Thursday, February 2nd (use access code CHORUS). Alternatively, tickets are available via Stubhub.

In 2021, Barenaked Ladies released Detour de Force, their 16th studio album. In a Consequence exclusive, the band shared the Origins of album cut “Flip,” which marked their first single in four years. In separate interviews, our own Kyle Meredith caught up with singer Ed Robertson as well as former singer Steven Page.

Barenaked Ladies 2023 Tour Dates:

06/02 — Columbus, OH @ KEMBA Live! Outdoor *

06/03 — Cincinnati, OH @ PNC Pavilion *

06/04 — Toledo, OH @ Toledo Zoo Amphitheater *

06/06 — Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island *

06/07 — Milwaukee, WI @ BMO Pavilion *

06/09 — Waite Park, MN @ The Ledge Amphitheater *

06/10 — Mankato, MN @ Vetter Stone Amphitheater *

06/11 — Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre *

06/13 — Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre *

06/14 — Salt Lake City, UT @ TBA *

06/15 — Nampa, ID @ Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater *

06/17 — Troutdale, OR @ McMenamins Edgefield *

06/20 — Saratoga, CA @ TBA *

06/22 — San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre *

06/23 — Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre *

06/24 — Indio, CA @ Fantasy Springs Resort Casino *

06/26 — Austin, TX @ Bass Concert Hall *

06/28 — Tuscaloosa, AL @ Tuscaloosa Amphitheater ^

06/30 — Atlanta, GA @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park ^

07/01 — Greensboro, NC @ White Oak Amphitheatre/Greensboro Coliseum ^

07/04 — Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater ^

07/05 — Washington, DC @ The Anthem ^

07/07 — Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena ^

07/08 — Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion ^

07/09 — Boston, MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion ^

07/11 — Lewiston, NY @ Artpark Amphitheater ^

07/12 — New York, NY @ The Rooftop at Pier 17 ^

07/14 — Wilmington, NC @ Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park ^

07/16 — St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre ^

07/18 — Portsmouth, VA @ Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion ^

07/19 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Met ^

07/21 — Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center ^

07/22 — Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre ^

*= w/ Del Amitri and Semisonic

^ = w/ Del Amitri and Five for Fighting