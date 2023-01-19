Bayonne Announces New Album Temporary Time, Shares “Right Thing”: Stream

Austin electronic artist Bayonne has announced his third studio album, Temporary Time. The LP is out May 26th via Nettwerk, and along with the news, he’s shared first single “Right Thing.”

“To me the overall narrative of Temporary Time is the events following my Dad’s cancer diagnosis in early 2019,” Bayonne said in a statement. “The record explores the emotional journey we went through as a family coming to terms with his declining health. Not every song covers this, but that presentiment is lingering in the back of my mind through it all.”

Bayonne continued, “During much of the recording process, I was in a pretty deep state of depression, which is pronounced throughout some of the lyricism. I started focusing on my mental health and things eventually became much easier for me, but writing these songs certainly helped push me through a dark period. Going through this really helped me improve my process, among other things. I started thinking a little differently about collaboration and having more people involved, allowing me to focus more on the songs and their meanings.” Producers/mixers Jon Joseph and Danny Reisch ended up helping the artist delegate.

“Right Thing” doesn’t shy away from this darkness, but it pairs Bayonne’s feelings of self-doubt with a singalong chorus and, most importantly, sampled audio of his father talking in old VHS tapes. In a press release, the artist revealed “Right Thing” was the last song he ever played his dad before he passed. “I’ll never forget showing him how I implemented these old recordings into the song,” he said. “He was highly amused by this.”

Listen to “Right Thing” and check out the artwork for Temporary Time below. Bayonne’s last record was 2019’s Drastic Measures.

Temporary Time Artwork: