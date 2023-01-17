Beach Road Weekend 2023: Mumford & Sons, Bon Iver, and Leon Bridges Heading to Martha’s Vinyard

Mumford and Sons, Bon Iver, and Leon Bridges are set to headline this year’s Beach Road Weekend in Martha’s Vinyard.

The three-day festival returns August 25th-27th, 2023 at Veteran’s Memorial Park. Other notable acts found on the lineup include Regina Spektor, Japanese Breakfast, Alvvays, The Head and the Heart, Gary Clark Jr., Kevin Morby, and St. Paul & the Broken Bones, with more acts still to be announced in the future.

Tickets to Beach Road Weekend 2023 — including general admission and VIP passes – go on sale January 27th via the festival’s website.

