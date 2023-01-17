Menu
Beach Road Weekend 2023: Mumford & Sons, Bon Iver, and Leon Bridges Heading to Martha’s Vinyard

Regina Spektor, Japanese Breakfast, and Alvvays are also featured on 2023 lineup

Mumford and Sons, Bon Iver, and Leon Bridges are the set the headline this year's Beach Road Weekend in Martha's Vinyard
Bon Iver, photo by Lior Phillips
Consequence Staff
January 17, 2023 | 2:14pm ET

    Mumford and Sons, Bon Iver, and Leon Bridges are set to headline this year’s Beach Road Weekend in Martha’s Vinyard.

    The three-day festival returns August 25th-27th, 2023 at Veteran’s Memorial Park. Other notable acts found on the lineup include Regina Spektor, Japanese Breakfast, Alvvays, The Head and the Heart, Gary Clark Jr., Kevin Morby, and St. Paul & the Broken Bones, with more acts still to be announced in the future.

    Tickets to Beach Road Weekend 2023 — including general admission and VIP passes – go on sale January 27th via the festival’s website.

    Editor’s Note: Visit Consequence’s new Live portal for the latest music festival news and tour announcements. Also, subscribe to our newsletter to get live music news delivered straight to your inbox.

    Beach Road Weekend 2023 lineup poster

