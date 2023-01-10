Menu
Joaquin Phoenix’s Worst Fears Come to Life in Beau Is Afraid Trailer: Watch

From Midsommar director Ari Aster

Beau Is Afraid (A24)
January 10, 2023 | 10:43am ET

    Joaquin Phoenix stars as a paranoid man just trying to visit his mother in the trailer for A24’s Beau Is Afraid from Midsommar and Hereditary director Ari Aster. Unfortunately for Beau, it turns into a surreal journey through a world that’s “not safe” and seems to continue for years.

    The clip opens with a balding Beau staring at a younger version of himself (Armen Nahapetian) and his mother (Zoe Lister-Jones). “I am so sorry for what your daddy passed down to you,” Beau’s mother says to an even younger version of himself in the next scene. “But I wanted a child, the greatest gift of my life.”

    Back to the present, a nervous Beau announces he will go see his mother, and his attempt to make it home turns into a series of calamities that include getting hit by a car, ending up in what appears to be a mental hospital, and wandering through a bizarre animated sequence.

    “A paranoid man embarks on an epic odyssey to get home to his mother in this bold and ingeniously depraved new film from writer-director Ari Aster,” reads the official logline.

    Watch the Beau Is Afraid trailer below.

    In addition to directing, Aster penned the screenplay for the film and served as a producer with Lars Knudsen. The cast is rounded out by Nathan Lane, Amy Ryan, Parker Posey, Patti LuPone, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Hayley Squires, Kylie Rogers, Michael Gandolfini, Zoe Lister-Jones, and Richard Kind.

    Beau Is Afraid is slated for release in theaters on April 21st.

