Beck and Phoenix Announce Co-Headlining Tour

Beck and Phoenix have announced a co-headlining tour. Better yet, Japanese Breakfast, Jenny Lewis, and Weyes Blood will also appear on select dates.

The “Summer Odyssey Tour” spans 20 dates taking place in August and September 2023. The tour official launches August 1st at the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle. Other notable venues on the itinerary include Los Angeles’ Kia Forum; Red Rocks in Morrison, CO; Toronto’s Budweiser Stage; Boston’s MGM Music Hall at Fenway; and Madison Square Garden in New York City. Check out the complete tour schedule below.

A Live Nation ticket pre-sale begins Thursday, January 26th at 10:00 a.m. local time (use access code SOUND), with a public on-sale following on Friday, January 27th via Ticketmaster. Tickets will also be available to purchase via Stubhub.

Last year, Phoenix returned with Alpha Zulu, their first album in five years. Revisit our conversation with Phoenix frontman Thomas Mars, where he discusses why the band chose to record Alpha Zulu in the Louvre Palace and their collaboration with Vampire Weekend’s Ezra Koening.

Beck and Phoenix 2023 Tour Dates:

08/01 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena ^#

08/03 – Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater ^#

08/05 – Concord, CA @ Concord Pavilion ^#

08/07 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum ^#

08/08 – San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena +#

08/09 – Orange County, CA @ OC Fair*

08/11 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center +#

08/12 – Las Vegas, NV @ Michelob ULTRA Arena +#

08/15 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre +#

08/18 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP ~#

08/20 – Houston, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion ~#

08/21 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion ~#

08/22 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center ~#

08/31 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion #

09/02 – Detroit, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre ~#

09/03 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage ~#

09/05 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway ~#

09/08 – Philadelphia, PA @ TD Pavilion at the Mann ~#

09/09 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden ~

09/10 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion ~#

^ = w/ Jenny Lewis

# = w/ Sir Chloe

+ = w/ Japanese Breakfast

~ = w/ Weyes Blood