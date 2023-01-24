Menu
Belle and Sebastian Cancel North American Tour Dates Due to Stuart Murdoch’s Health

The tour was meant to support their two new albums A Bit of Previous and Late Developers

Belle and Sebastian, photo by Autumn Andel
January 24, 2023 | 2:56pm ET

    Belle and Sebastian have unfortunately canceled the North American tour dates they recently announced for Spring 2023, citing frontman Stuart Murdoch’s health issues.

    “As you might be aware my health took a dive around November 2022,” Murdoch shared in a post on the band’s social media. “While I am hoping that I will improve over the coming months, we felt it would be a safer route to cancel this tour and leave a clear path to recovery, rather than take a risk and have to cancel at the last minute.”

    The post continued: “We had a great plan in place, to release our second LP in six months and hit America up again! While the record made it out, we’re going to have to wait a bit longer until we can tour it. We apologise again for the inconvenience we have caused you.”

    Murdoch has said in past interviews that he lives with myalgic encephalomyelitis, a.k.a. chronic fatigue syndrome, a disease characterized by months-long bouts of extreme fatigue — not exactly conducive to tour life. Also citing health issues, Belle and Sebastian have already postponed 2023 tour dates for in the UK, as well as canceled their legs in Europe and South America. We hope Murdoch starts feeling as healthy as possible ASAP. See his post below.

    Belle and Sebastian’s upcoming tour was meant to support last year’s A Bit of Previous, as well as its follow-up album Late Developerswhich arrived just a couple of weeks ago. To tide you over until the band hopefully reschedule their tour dates, you can revisit their recent NPR Tiny Desk Concert as well as our interview with the band’s Sarah Martin about A Bit of Previous.

