Ben Gibbard catches up with Kyle Meredith interview o talk about Asphalt Meadows, the 10th album from Death Cab for Cutie, as well as the upcoming 20th anniversary tour around Transatlanticism and The Postal Service’s Give Up. (Get tickets here!)

The frontman talks about making the new record in an assembly line fashion, the anxiety attacks that play throughout the lyrics, and taking stock of his past. Gibbard also talks about channeling Slint on one of the tracks and working with Noah Cyrus on her latest album.

Turning to the hotly anticipated joint headlining tour with DCFC and The Postal Service, Gibbard takes a look back at the indie rock movement of the early 2000s. He discusses how only making one album with Jimmy Tamborello has led to the band and LP’s legacy, and how a second LP wouldn’t live up to that mythology because of how his writing and recording has changed since that era.

