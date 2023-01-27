Menu
Ben Gibbard Shares Title Theme for Jason Segel and Harrison Ford’s Shrinking: Stream

The Apple TV+ series stars Segel and Ford as codependent therapists

Ben Gibbard Shrinking Title Theme Frightening Fishes new song Jason Segel Harrison Ford
Ben Gibbard (photo by Ben Kaye) and Harrison Ford in Shrinking (Apple TV+)
January 27, 2023 | 12:22pm ET

    Apple TV+’s heartfelt new series Shrinking stars Jason Segel and Harrison Ford as a pair of therapists dealing with personal struggles of their own, making Death Cab for Cutie’s Ben Gibbard an obvious choice to record the title theme. Called “Frightening Fishes,” the track has just been released to accompany the show’s debut on the streamer.

    “Frightening Fishes” fits right into Gibbard’s catalog with acoustic guitar and swelling strings accompanied by emotive lyrics like, “Help me carry this weight, just drag me down/ Pull me out of the drink before I start to drown.” Stream the song below.

    Ted Lasso composer Tom Howe also contributed to the song, adding to Shrinking’s strong ties to the acclaimed show; Segel co-created the series with Ted Lasso co-creator Bill Lawrence and writer/star Brett Goldstein.

    Related Video

    In our review of Shrinking, Contributing Editor Mary Siroky wrote that it feels like ” a cozy Saturday afternoon series of a bygone era” and praised the characters and their world for feeling “deeply believable and deeply human.” Check out the trailer below.

    Meanwhile, Gibbard will spend much of 2023 on the road. Beginning January 27th, Death Cab will trek across North America and Europe through mid-June. After that, Gibbard will pull double duty on The Postal Service and Death Cab for Cutie’s co-headlining tour celebrating the 20th anniversary of their respective albums Give Up and Transatlanticism. Grab your tickets now here.

