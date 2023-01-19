Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Ben Savage to Run for Congress

The Boy Meets World actor ran an unsuccessful campaign for West Hollywood City Council last year

Advertisement
ben savage congress
Ben Savage, photo by Ben Kaye
January 18, 2023 | 9:57pm ET

    Months after an unsuccessful bid at West Hollywood City Council, Boy Meets World star Ben Savage has turned his attention to Congress. As Deadline reports, the actor filed papers with the Federal Election Commission to run for California’s 30th District seat, which is currently held by Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Burbank.

    Though she hasn’t announced plans to step down, Schiff is expected to run for U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s seat, opening the door for Savage’s campaign. The actor is a registered Democrat who, despite not winning his campaign for city council, has some political experience: he completed a political science degree at Stanford, where he interned for then-U.S. Senator Arlen Specter (R-PA) in 2003.

    As a city council candidate, Savage named affordable housing and community safety as top priorities. More famously, he starred in Boy Meets World from 1993 to 2000, as well as its spinoff, Girl Meets World, from 2014 to 2017.

    Advertisement
    Related Video
Advertisement

More on this topic

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Joe Trohman of Fall Out Boy

Fall Out Boy's Joe Trohman Takes Leave of Absence

January 18, 2023

bayonne temporary time

Bayonne Announces New Album Temporary Time, Shares "Right Thing": Stream

January 18, 2023

model:actriz dogsbody

Model/Actriz Announce Debut Album Dogsbody, 2023 Tour Dates

January 18, 2023

ted lasso season 3 premiere spring 2023 jason sudeikis brett goldstein comedy apple tv plus

Ted Lasso Season 3 to Premiere Spring 2023

January 18, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Ben Savage to Run for Congress

Menu Shop Search Newsletter