Ben Savage to Run for Congress

Months after an unsuccessful bid at West Hollywood City Council, Boy Meets World star Ben Savage has turned his attention to Congress. As Deadline reports, the actor filed papers with the Federal Election Commission to run for California’s 30th District seat, which is currently held by Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Burbank.

Though she hasn’t announced plans to step down, Schiff is expected to run for U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s seat, opening the door for Savage’s campaign. The actor is a registered Democrat who, despite not winning his campaign for city council, has some political experience: he completed a political science degree at Stanford, where he interned for then-U.S. Senator Arlen Specter (R-PA) in 2003.

As a city council candidate, Savage named affordable housing and community safety as top priorities. More famously, he starred in Boy Meets World from 1993 to 2000, as well as its spinoff, Girl Meets World, from 2014 to 2017.

