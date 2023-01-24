Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

20 Albums for When the Crushing Melancholy of Life Drags You Under

Here are the best sad albums to spin when you need to have a good cry

Advertisement
best sad albums
Illustration by Steven Fiche
Consequence Staff
January 24, 2023 | 11:00am ET

    A number of recent studies have supported the seemingly paradoxical theory that sad music generally tends to relieve its listener’s melancholic thoughts. Contrary to previously-held beliefs that sad music would only lessen its listener’s mood across the board, experts have now given us a gloriously gloomy green light: Go ahead and wallow in that sadness.

    Movies, books, and the finales of your favorite TV shows all might do the job in their own rights, but nothing conjures tears quite like a sad song. Though experts haven’t yet been able to pinpoint exactly why, it takes a lot of focus for our brains to comprehend all the nuances and complexities of music; still, researchers have found that people can recognize emotions conveyed in music even after sustaining damage to parts of the brain involved in comprehending melody.

    So it’s no wonder that sad songs are so cathartic — whether listening to them, or making whole albums of them. Here, we’ve rounded up just 20 of the most bleak, grim, melancholic albums out there for the most efficient commiserating.

    Advertisement

    Check out our best sad albums list below.

    20. Greet Death, New Hell

    Greet Death New Hell Artwork

    At times, Greet Death’s New Hell feels like a freefall into an endless abyss. Other times, it’s an ascension up to an unknown sublime. Taking notes from slow-core, doom metal, and shoegaze, the Michigan band’s second album is one of the most concentrated works of catharsis in recent years. Thanks to touching melodies, rich textures, and tearjerking extended outros, the record lives up to its ominous name. Then, above it all, comes stark lyrics capturing the experience of dealing with mental illness (“Well the days are getting shorter/ All your friends stopped coming over/ And you’re losing your composure/ You should sleep less, we should talk more”). All of which is to say, if you see a friend listening to “Do You Feel Nothing?” or “Strange Days,” maybe check in on them. — Jonah Krueger

    19. Saba, CARE FOR ME

    Saba Care For Me

    Already a great storyteller, Saba brought his artistry to another level on CARE FOR ME by channeling the grief of losing his best friend and cousin Walter “John Walt” Long Jr. Over lush, funky production, the Chicago rapper opens up with raw, emotional lyrics delving into depression and anxiety. Though Saba shares stories specific to his own life, he does it without holding the listener at arm’s length. Instead, his conversational flow keeps his songs relatable enough to allow people to see their own struggles through a different lens and experience catharsis along with him. — Eddie Fu

    Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Stories

the national best songs top 10 first two pages of frankenstein

The National's 10 Best Songs

January 23, 2023

David Lynch Movies

A Definitive Ranking of David Lynch's Movies

January 20, 2023

most anticipated albums 2023

50 Most Anticipated Albums of 2023

January 19, 2023

Most Anticipated Movies 2023

25 Most Anticipated Movies of 2023

January 19, 2023

Anticipated TV Shows 2023

25 Most Anticipated TV Shows of 2023

January 18, 2023

madonna dream setlist

A Dream Setlist for Madonna's "The Celebration Tour"

January 17, 2023

artists to watch 2023

15 Rising Artists to Watch in 2023

January 17, 2023

kings of leon best songs

Kings of Leon's 10 Best Songs

January 13, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

20 Albums for When the Crushing Melancholy of Life Drags You Under

Menu Shop Search Newsletter