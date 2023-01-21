Beyoncé Plays First Concert in Five Years in Dubai: Setlist + Video

Beyoncé took the stage at the Dubai luxury hotel Atlantis the Royal this weekend, performing at a private concert to open the resort. It marked Queen Bey’s first full-length performance since headlining Coachella in 2018.

The 17-song set primarily consisted of classic hits, such as “XO,” “Halo,” “Freedom,” “Crazy in Love,” and “Countdown.” Despite dropping Renaissance, one of the best albums of 2022, she did not perform a single song from the record. She did, however, perform several songs from her soundtrack The Lion King: The Gift live for the first time, including an on-stage duet of “Brown Skin Girl” with her daughter, Blue Ivy. The concert concluded with Beyoncé singing “Drunk in Love” as a platform lifted her high above the stage. Check out videos of the performance and the setlist below.

Beyoncé invited influencers to the Dubai showcase last week, promising “epicurean feasts, beachside indulgences, and special reveal experiences including business class airfare, first-class ground transportation, and first-class accommodations at Atlantis the Royal” alongside a “once in a lifetime performance.” She was reportedly paid $24 million for the performance.

The move to perform in Dubai has garnered some scrutiny from fans due to the city’s prohibition of homosexuality. According to the United Arab Emirates’ constitution, being gay is punishable by death.

Beyoncé is widely expected to announce a tour in support of Renaissance, but details are still forthcoming.

BLUE IVY AND BEYONCÉ PERFORMED BROWN SKIN GIRL TOGETHER OMG pic.twitter.com/K2t5LEo7Jm — BEYTHOVEN is HEATED | non-affiliated fan account (@beyonceparkwood) January 21, 2023

Last time Beyoncé did the Beautiful Liar dance break was back in 2007😭 pic.twitter.com/H1so2NDNEr — BEY-Z🐝⬢⬡ · fan account (@beyzhive) January 21, 2023

Another angle of Beyoncé singing Beautiful Liar ❤️ pic.twitter.com/58LFDHvRPY — Beyoncé Press. | Fan Account (@beyoncepress) January 21, 2023

the countdown intro was everythingggg like beyoncé really did THAT pic.twitter.com/j2Tcebu5oo — where is your scooter (@webirthtribes) January 21, 2023

🚨 BEYONCÉ PERFORMANDO DRUNK IN LOVE pic.twitter.com/sRanE8GBaF — Beyoncé Access | Fan Account (@beyonceaccess) January 21, 2023

WATCH: Beyoncé rise into the air as she closes her show in Dubai. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Lrwrwc4qN0 — RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR (@RenaissanceWT) January 21, 2023

Setlist:

At Last

XO

Flaws and All

Ave Maria

Halo

Brown Skin Girl

Be Alive

Otherside

Bigger

Spirit

Freedom

I Care

Beautiful Liar

Crazy in Love

Countdown

Naughty Girl

Drunk in Love