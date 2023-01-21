Menu
Beyoncé Plays First Concert in Five Years in Dubai: Setlist + Video

Queen Bey delivered a 17-song set at Atlantis the Royal

Beyoncé performs in Dubai
Beyoncé, photo by Mason Poole/Parkwood Media
January 21, 2023 | 4:16pm ET

    Beyoncé took the stage at the Dubai luxury hotel Atlantis the Royal this weekend, performing at a private concert to open the resort. It marked Queen Bey’s first full-length performance since headlining Coachella in 2018.

    The 17-song set primarily consisted of classic hits, such as “XO,” “Halo,” “Freedom,” “Crazy in Love,” and “Countdown.” Despite dropping Renaissanceone of the best albums of 2022, she did not perform a single song from the record. She did, however, perform several songs from her soundtrack The Lion King: The Gift live for the first time, including an on-stage duet of “Brown Skin Girl” with her daughter, Blue Ivy. The concert concluded with Beyoncé singing “Drunk in Love” as a platform lifted her high above the stage. Check out videos of the performance and the setlist below.

    Beyoncé invited influencers to the Dubai showcase last week, promising “epicurean feasts, beachside indulgences, and special reveal experiences including business class airfare, first-class ground transportation, and first-class accommodations at Atlantis the Royal” alongside a “once in a lifetime performance.” She was reportedly paid $24 million for the performance.

    The move to perform in Dubai has garnered some scrutiny from fans due to the city’s prohibition of homosexuality. According to the United Arab Emirates’ constitution, being gay is punishable by death.

    Beyoncé is widely expected to announce a tour in support of Renaissance, but details are still forthcoming.

    Setlist:
    At Last
    XO
    Flaws and All
    Ave Maria
    Halo
    Brown Skin Girl
    Be Alive
    Otherside
    Bigger
    Spirit
    Freedom
    I Care
    Beautiful Liar
    Crazy in Love
    Countdown
    Naughty Girl
    Drunk in Love

