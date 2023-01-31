Beyond the Boys’ Club: Melissa Bonny of Ad Infinitum

Beyond the Boys’ Club is a monthly column from journalist and radio host Anne Erickson, focusing on women in the heavy music genres, as they offer their perspectives on the music industry and discuss their personal experiences. Erickson is also a music artist herself and has a new EP and single out, “Last Love,” with Upon Wings. The latest edition of Beyond the Boys’ Club features an interview with Melissa Bonny of Ad Infinitum.

Swiss and German symphonic metal band Ad Infinitum released their debut album, Chapter I: Monarchy, in 2020. They followed that with a reimagining of the LP, Chapter I Revisited, later that year, and another new album, Chapter II: Legacy, in 2021. Now, they’re set to release another fresh set, Chapter III – Downfall, out March 31st via Napalm Records.

Spearheaded by talented singer Melissa Bonny, the band has already racked up millions of video views for songs such as “Marching on Versailles” and “Unstoppable.” Over the past three years, Ad Infinitum have toured the world, most recently appearing with Amaranthe, Beyond the Black and Butcher Babies on their expanded European and UK run. Looking ahead, their schedule will only get busier upon the release of the new album.

For Heavy Consequence‘s latest edition of “Beyond the Boys’ Club,” Bonny spoke with us about the new album, her experience as a woman in metal music, advice for up-and-coming musicians, and much more.

Congratulations on your new album, Chapter III – Downfall. How would you say this release differs from the other ones in this series?

Thank you very much. I would say that this album is a continuity and evolution of our release Legacy. We integrated some extra sounds and production details to open up the dimension of each song, as well as some additional heaviness and darkness.