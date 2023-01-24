Big Thief Announce Co-Headlining Tour Dates with Lucinda Williams

Big Thief are going on a Big Tour. The indie-folk band have expanded their previously announced 2023 tour through the summer, including a handful of co-headlining dates with Lucinda Williams.

Big Thief have already announced a slew of North American and European tour dates that begin January 31st in Burlington, Vermont, all the way to Lisbon, Portugal on April 29th. They’ll head back to Burlington again on July 17th, and will be joined by Williams in Vancouver, Seattle, Portland, and at Colorado’s Red Rocks, the latter show marking the band’s largest headlining show to date.

Tickets for newly announced dates go on sale this Friday, January 27th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster, with a pre-sale taking place one day earlier (use access code SOUND). For previous dates that have sold out, get tickets via StubHub. See Big Thief and Lucinda Williams’ tour dates below.

Big Thief are touring in support of their 2022 album Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You, which included one of our Top 50 Songs of the year. If you’re a teacher or educator, you might like to know that the band have also invited you to bring your students to their soundchecks.

Big Thief 2023 Tour Dates:

01/31 – Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground #

02/03 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall #

02/04 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall #

02/05 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE #

02/07 – Nashville, TN @ The Ryman Auditorium #

02/09 – Oxford, MS @ Lyric Oxford #

02/10 – Fayetteville, AR @ George’s Majestic Lounge #

02/11 – Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom #

02/15 – Austin, TX @ ACL at Moody Theatre #

02/16 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall #

02/17 – New Orleans, LA @ Orpheum Theater #

02/18 – Birmingham, AL @ Iron City #

02/20 – Orlando, FL @ Beacham Theatre #

02/21 – Miami, FL @ North Beach Bandshell #

02/24 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern #

02/25 – Asheville, NC @ Thomas Wolfe Auditorium #

03/02 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall #

04/05 – Gateshead, UK @ Sage Gateshead %

04/06 – Edinburgh, UK @ Usher Hall %

04/07 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo Manchester %

04/08 – Cardiff, UK @ Great Hall %

04/11 – London, UK @ Eventim Hammersmith Apollo %

04/12 – London, UK @ Eventim Hammersmith Apollo %

04/15 – Rotterdam, NL @ Rotterdamse Schouwburg

04/16 – Groningen, NL @ De Oosterpoort

04/18 – Antwerp, BE @ De Roma

04/21 — Winterthur, CH @ Salzhaus

04/22 – Munich, DE @ Muffathalle

04/23 – Milan, IT @ Alcatraz

04/26 – Barcelona, ES @ Sala Razzmatazz

04/27 – Valencia, ES @ Sala Moon

04/28 – Madrid, ES @ La Riviera

04/29 – Lisbon, PT @ LAV

07/17 – Burlington, VT @ Lawn at Shelburne Museum ^

07/18 – Northampton, MA @ The Pines Theater ^

07/19 – Kingston, NY @ Ulster Performing Arts Center ^

07/26 – Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room ^

07/27 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee ^

07/31 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks *

08/03 – Vancouver, BC @ Orpheum Theatre *

08/04 – Seattle, WA @ McMenamins Edgefield Amphitheater *

08/05 – Portland, OR @ Marymoor Amphitheater *

# = with Buck Meek

% = with L’Rain

^ = with Nick Hakim

* = with Lucinda Williams