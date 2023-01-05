Menu
Big Thief Invite Students and Teachers to Soundchecks on 2023 US Tour

""Our hope is that students would be able to come see the soundcheck and ask questions," the band wrote

big thief soundchecks teachers students 2023 us tour
Big Thief
January 5, 2023 | 2:37pm ET

    Class will be in session at every stop along Big Thief’s 2023 US tour, as the indie rockers have invited teachers and educators to bring their students to the band’s soundchecks.

    “Our hope is that students would be able to come see the soundcheck and ask questions and share in a discussion about creativity, music, playing shows, songwriting or whatever!” Big Thief wrote in a statement. “Teachers – we would love to hear if you are interested in participating and how we can organize this so that it is of most benefit to your students. If you are interested in bringing your class to a soundcheck, and/or have any ideas that you think would help us get the ball rolling and make this experience as accessible and organized as possible, please do not hesitate to reach out to us at this email address: bigthiefsoundcheck at gmail.”

    Check out the full statement below. Big Thief are touring in support of their excellent new album, Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in Youwhich we thought was one of the best albums of 2022, not to mention the standout “Simulation Swarm” which made our list of best songs of 2022. Tickets to their upcoming shows are available here.

