Biig Piig Shares Debut Mixtape Bubblegum: Stream

Irish singer and songwriter Biig Piig has dropped her debut mixtape, Bubblegum. Stream it via Apple Music or Spotify below.
The rising artist, who sings in both English and Spanish, recorded Bubblegum in New York, Los Angeles, and London while finding inspiration in the ups and downs of a relationship. It includes the lead single “Kerosene,” the Deb Never-assisted “Picking Up,” and “This Is What They Meant.”
In a statement, Biig Piig explained the concept of the album. “Bubblegum is sweet and nice to look at, but it’s sticky, I like the innocence, but was drawn to the texture — balloony, elastic, stretchy. And it bursts, too. That’s what the tape felt like.”
Biig Piig will head out on a tour of the US, Europe, the UK, and her native Ireland beginning in late February. See the itinerary below, and grab your tickets here.
Bubblegum Artwork:
Bubblegum Tracklist:
01. Only One
02. Liquorice
03. Kerosene
04. This Is What They Meant
05. Ghosting
06. Picking Up (feat. Deb Never)
07. In the Dark
Biig Piig 2023 Tour Dates:
02/27 – New York @ The Mercury Lounge
03/01 – San Francisco @ Popscene at Rickshaw Stop
03/02 – Los Angeles @ The Echo
03/04 – San Diego, CA @ CRSSD Festival 2023
03/05 – Okeechobee, FL @ Okeechobee Music & Arts Festival
03/10 – Paris, FR @ La Maroquinerie
03/12 – Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg Oz
03/14 – Berlin, DE @ Säälchen
03/16 – Cologne, DE @ Luxor
03/17 – Brussels, BE @ La Botanique
03/19 – Glasgow, UK @ King Tut’s Wah Wah Hut
03/20 – Manchester, UK @ Gorilla
03/21 – Bristol, UK @ Thekla
03/23 – London, UK @ Electric Brixton
03/25 – Limerick, IE @ Warehouse at Dolan’s
03/26 – Cork, IE @ Cyprus Avenue
03/28 – Dublin, IE @ Academy