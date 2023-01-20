Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Biig Piig Shares Debut Mixtape Bubblegum: Stream

One of Consequence's Artists to Watch in 2023

Advertisement
Biig Piig Bubblegum debut new mixtape album stream
Biig Piig, photo by Blackksocks
Follow
January 20, 2023 | 11:40am ET

    Irish singer and songwriter Biig Piig has dropped her debut mixtape, Bubblegum. Stream it via Apple Music or Spotify below.

    The rising artist, who sings in both English and Spanish, recorded Bubblegum in New York, Los Angeles, and London while finding inspiration in the ups and downs of a relationship. It includes the lead single “Kerosene,” the Deb Never-assisted “Picking Up,” and “This Is What They Meant.”

    In a statement, Biig Piig explained the concept of the album. “Bubblegum is sweet and nice to look at, but it’s sticky, I like the innocence, but was drawn to the texture — balloony, elastic, stretchy. And it bursts, too. That’s what the tape felt like.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Biig Piig will head out on a tour of the US, Europe, the UK, and her native Ireland beginning in late February. See the itinerary below, and grab your tickets here.

    Bubblegum Artwork:

    Biig Piig Bubblegum debut new mixtape album artwork stream

    Bubblegum Tracklist:
    01. Only One
    02. Liquorice
    03. Kerosene
    04. This Is What They Meant
    05. Ghosting
    06. Picking Up (feat. Deb Never)
    07. In the Dark

    Biig Piig 2023 Tour Dates:
    02/27 – New York @ The Mercury Lounge
    03/01 – San Francisco @ Popscene at Rickshaw Stop
    03/02 – Los Angeles @ The Echo
    03/04 – San Diego, CA @ CRSSD Festival 2023
    03/05 – Okeechobee, FL @ Okeechobee Music & Arts Festival
    03/10 – Paris, FR @ La Maroquinerie
    03/12 – Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg Oz
    03/14 – Berlin, DE @ Säälchen
    03/16 – Cologne, DE @ Luxor
    03/17 – Brussels, BE @ La Botanique
    03/19 – Glasgow, UK @ King Tut’s Wah Wah Hut
    03/20 – Manchester, UK @ Gorilla
    03/21 – Bristol, UK @ Thekla
    03/23 – London, UK @ Electric Brixton
    03/25 – Limerick, IE @ Warehouse at Dolan’s
    03/26 – Cork, IE @ Cyprus Avenue
    03/28 – Dublin, IE @ Academy

    Advertisement
Advertisement

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

Jesus Piece new album

Jesus Piece Announce New Album ...So Unknown, Unleash "Gates of Horn": Stream

January 20, 2023

pantera how to buy tickets tour dates ticketmaster stubhub pre-sale

How to Get Tickets to Pantera's 2023 Tour

January 20, 2023

Rival Sons new albums and song

Rival Sons to Release Two New Albums in 2023, Unveil New Single "Rapture": Stream

January 20, 2023

Pantera 2023 tour with Lamb of God

Pantera Announce 2023 North American Tour with Lamb of God

January 20, 2023

Madonna to embark on 2023 tour

Madonna Announces "The Celebration Tour" [UPDATED]

January 19, 2023

100 gecs 2023 tour dates tickets buy

100 gecs Unveil 2023 Tour Dates

January 19, 2023

Zach Bryan 2023 North American Tour dates tickets

Zach Bryan Announces 2023 North American Tour

January 19, 2023

Caroline Rose Art of Forgetting new album tracklist artwork Miami song video stream

Caroline Rose Announces New Album The Art of Forgetting, Shares "Miami": Stream

January 19, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Biig Piig Shares Debut Mixtape Bubblegum: Stream

Menu Shop Search Newsletter