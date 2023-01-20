Biig Piig Shares Debut Mixtape Bubblegum: Stream

Irish singer and songwriter Biig Piig has dropped her debut mixtape, Bubblegum. Stream it via Apple Music or Spotify below.

The rising artist, who sings in both English and Spanish, recorded Bubblegum in New York, Los Angeles, and London while finding inspiration in the ups and downs of a relationship. It includes the lead single “Kerosene,” the Deb Never-assisted “Picking Up,” and “This Is What They Meant.”

In a statement, Biig Piig explained the concept of the album. “Bubblegum is sweet and nice to look at, but it’s sticky, I like the innocence, but was drawn to the texture — balloony, elastic, stretchy. And it bursts, too. That’s what the tape felt like.”

Advertisement

Related Video

Biig Piig will head out on a tour of the US, Europe, the UK, and her native Ireland beginning in late February. See the itinerary below, and grab your tickets here.

Bubblegum Artwork:

Bubblegum Tracklist:

01. Only One

02. Liquorice

03. Kerosene

04. This Is What They Meant

05. Ghosting

06. Picking Up (feat. Deb Never)

07. In the Dark

Biig Piig 2023 Tour Dates:

02/27 – New York @ The Mercury Lounge

03/01 – San Francisco @ Popscene at Rickshaw Stop

03/02 – Los Angeles @ The Echo

03/04 – San Diego, CA @ CRSSD Festival 2023

03/05 – Okeechobee, FL @ Okeechobee Music & Arts Festival

03/10 – Paris, FR @ La Maroquinerie

03/12 – Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg Oz

03/14 – Berlin, DE @ Säälchen

03/16 – Cologne, DE @ Luxor

03/17 – Brussels, BE @ La Botanique

03/19 – Glasgow, UK @ King Tut’s Wah Wah Hut

03/20 – Manchester, UK @ Gorilla

03/21 – Bristol, UK @ Thekla

03/23 – London, UK @ Electric Brixton

03/25 – Limerick, IE @ Warehouse at Dolan’s

03/26 – Cork, IE @ Cyprus Avenue

03/28 – Dublin, IE @ Academy