Billie Eilish Covers Ben Folds’ Deep Cut “Still”: Watch

From the soundtrack to Over the Hedge (2006)

Billie Eilish, photo by Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic
January 4, 2023 | 10:02am ET

    Billie Eilish was only five years old when Ben Folds released “Still,” and so she might have been the perfect age to come across it in the 2006 animated heist film, Over the Hedge. Regardless of when she first encountered “Still,” she has now returned to it with a 51-second cover on TikTok.

    In the video, Eilish plays piano in silhouette in front of the shimmer of the family Christmas tree. “I must give the impression that I have the answers for everything,” she coos. “You were so disappointed to see me unravel so easily/ It’s only change, it’s only everything I know/ It’s only change, and I’m only changing.” Check out the cover below.

    Eilish closed out 2022 with a series of high-profile collaborative performances, joining Childish Gambino for “Redbone” and teaming up with Phoebe Bridgers and Dave Grohl to cover “My Hero” and “Motion Sickness.” You can catch her in 2023 touring Mexico, Europe, and the UK, with tickets available here.

    As for Folds, he’s still writing for soundtracks, and last year he shared with Consequence the origins of his new song, “It’s the Small Things, Charlie Brown.”

