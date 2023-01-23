Menu
Billy Idol Announces Spring 2023 North American Tour

The legendary rocker will hit the road beginning in late March

Billy Idol 2023 spring tour
Billy Idol, photo by Spencer Kaufman
January 23, 2023 | 12:59pm ET

    Rock legend Billy Idol has unveiled dates for a Spring 2023 North American tour, leading up to his appearance at the just-announced Cruel World festival in Pasadena, California.

    The headlining outing kicks off March 30th in Scottsdale, Arizona, and runs through a May 12th show in St. Paul, Minnesota. Tickets go on sale this Friday via Ticketmaster, with a Live Nation pre-sale beginning Thursday (January 26th) at 10 a.m. ET using the code SOUND. Fans can also pick up tickets via StubHub.

    Idol will be joined by his longtime backing band, including Steve Stevens, his lead guitarist and songwriting collaborator for more than 40 years.

    Earlier this month, Idol received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, where Henry Rollins and Shepard Fairey made speeches in his honor. In September, Idol released the new EP The Cage.

    Billy Idol Honored With Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame
    Billy Idol Gets Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame: Watch the Ceremony

    Following the headlining run, Idol will play the aforementioned Pasadena fest Cruel World on May 20th alongside fellow legends such as Siouxsie Sioux, Iggy Pop, Echo & The Bunnymen, and more.

    See Billy Idol’s tour dates below, and pick up tickets via Ticketmaster or StubHub.

    Billy Idol 2023 North American Tour Dates:
    03/30 – Scottsdale, AZ @ Arizona Bike Week at The Rockyard
    04/01 – Reno, NV @ Grand Sierra Resort
    04/04 – Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom
    04/18 – Hollywood, FL @ Seminole Hard Rock
    04/21 – Clearwater, FL @ Ruth Eckerd Hall
    04/22 – Orlando, FL @ House of Blues Orlando
    04/25 – St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre
    04/26 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy
    05/01 – Moon Township, PA @ UPMC Events Center
    05/03 – Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live
    05/05 – Niagara Falls, ON @ Fallsview Casino Resort
    05/06 – Cincinnati, OH @ PNC Pavilion
    05/09 – Indianapolis, IN @ Clowes Hall
    05/11 – Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater
    05/12 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theater
    05/20 – Pasadena, CA @ Cruel World Festival

    Editor’s Note: Get high-quality prints of Billy Idol and other artists exclusively at Consequence Shop.

