Billy Idol Announces Spring 2023 North American Tour

Rock legend Billy Idol has unveiled dates for a Spring 2023 North American tour, leading up to his appearance at the just-announced Cruel World festival in Pasadena, California.

The headlining outing kicks off March 30th in Scottsdale, Arizona, and runs through a May 12th show in St. Paul, Minnesota. Tickets go on sale this Friday via Ticketmaster, with a Live Nation pre-sale beginning Thursday (January 26th) at 10 a.m. ET using the code SOUND. Fans can also pick up tickets via StubHub.

Idol will be joined by his longtime backing band, including Steve Stevens, his lead guitarist and songwriting collaborator for more than 40 years.

Earlier this month, Idol received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, where Henry Rollins and Shepard Fairey made speeches in his honor. In September, Idol released the new EP The Cage.

Following the headlining run, Idol will play the aforementioned Pasadena fest Cruel World on May 20th alongside fellow legends such as Siouxsie Sioux, Iggy Pop, Echo & The Bunnymen, and more.

See Billy Idol’s tour dates below, and pick up tickets via Ticketmaster or StubHub.

Billy Idol 2023 North American Tour Dates:

03/30 – Scottsdale, AZ @ Arizona Bike Week at The Rockyard

04/01 – Reno, NV @ Grand Sierra Resort

04/04 – Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom

04/18 – Hollywood, FL @ Seminole Hard Rock

04/21 – Clearwater, FL @ Ruth Eckerd Hall

04/22 – Orlando, FL @ House of Blues Orlando

04/25 – St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre

04/26 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy

05/01 – Moon Township, PA @ UPMC Events Center

05/03 – Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live

05/05 – Niagara Falls, ON @ Fallsview Casino Resort

05/06 – Cincinnati, OH @ PNC Pavilion

05/09 – Indianapolis, IN @ Clowes Hall

05/11 – Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater

05/12 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theater

05/20 – Pasadena, CA @ Cruel World Festival

