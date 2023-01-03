Billy Idol to Receive First Hollywood Walk of Fame Star of 2023

Billy Idol will receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame this week, making him the first honoree of 2023. The ceremony was originally set to take place this Thursday (January 5th), but heavy rain in the forecast has led to it being rescheduled for Friday (January 6th).

“There will be lots of rebels yelling for their favorite rock star Billy Idol when he receives his well-deserved Walk of Fame star,” stated Ana Martinez, producer of the Hollywood Walk of Fame. “Since the beginning of his career Billy Idol has held the hearts of many of his fans who finally will be able to visit his star and witness his induction into the Walk of Fame.”

The music icon has certainly had a legendary career, first as lead singer of the UK punk band Generation X in the late ’70s and then as a multi-platinum solo artist in the ’80s and beyond. He’s still going strong, releasing the very solid EP The Cage this past September.

Advertisement

Related Video

Fellow punk legend Henry Rollins and renowned visual artist Shepard Fairey are set to have the honor of speaking during Idol’s Walk of Fame ceremony.

Leading up to the event, Idol and his family visited the site where his star will be placed, as captured in photos posted by both the singer and the Daily Mail (see below).

The ceremony will take place at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, in front of Amoeba Music at 6212 Hollywood Boulevard. Overall, it will be the 2,743rd star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, in celebration of the 40th anniversary of one of his signature hits, “White Wedding,” Idol recently told the story of the track during an appearance on Consequence‘s Story Behind the Song podcast. Listen below.

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Amazon Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | Pocket Casts | YouTube | RSS