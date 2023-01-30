Menu
Björk Announces 2023 “Cornucopia” World Tour

"Cornucopia was always intended to be a world for both Utopia and the album after that, which is now out there called Fossora"

Bjork, photo by Santiago Felipe/Getty Images for ABA
January 30, 2023 | 10:42am ET

    Björk has announced a 2023 arena tour that updates her 2019 feast, “Cornucopia,” for the ears and eyes.

    The Icelandic icon first premiered the show in a New York residency featuring the flute group Viibra, a 50-person choir, and elaborate digital and analog visuals. As she revealed in a statement, “Cornucopia” will now be amended to include her 2022 album, Fossora

    “Cornucopia was always intended to be a world for both Utopia and the album after that, which is now out there called Fossora,” she wrote. “i am truly excited to premier those 2 worlds colliding, this autumn in southern Europe.”

    The 2023 “Cornucopia” tour kicks off in Lisbon, Portugal on September 1st and continues through Spain, France, Italy, the Czech Republic, Austria, Poland, Germany, and Switzerland, before wrapping December 5th back in France. Check out the full itinerary below. Tickets go on sale Friday, February 3rd, and can be purchased through Vivagogo.

    In March, Björk will stage a “Cornucopia” residency in Perth, Australia. She’s also set to play shows in Japan, and will stage an orkestral performance at Coachella in April.

    Björk 2023 Tour Dates:
    03/03 – Perth, AU @ Langley Park ^
    03/06 – Perth, AU @ Langley Park ^
    03/09 – Perth, AU @ Langley Park ^
    03/12 – Perth, AU @ Langley Park ^
    03/20 – Tokyo, JP @ Tokyo Garden Theater *
    03/25 – Kobe, JP @ Kobe World Memorial Hall *
    03/28 – Tokyo, JP @ Tokyo Garden Theater ^
    03/31 – Tokyo, JP @ Tokyo Garden Theater ^
    04/16 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music Festival *
    04/23 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music Festival *
    09/01 — Lisbon, PT @ Altice Arena ^
    09/04 — Madrid, ES @ WiZink Centre ^
    09/08 — Paris, FR @ Accor Arena ^
    09/12 — Milan, IT @ Mediolanum Forum ^
    09/16 — Prague, CZ @ O2 Arena ^
    09/19 — Vienna, AT @ Wiener Stadthalle ^
    09/23 — Bologna, IT @ Unipol Arena ^
    11/18 — Krakow, PL @ Tauron Arena ^
    11/21 — Hamburg, DE @ Barclays Arena ^
    11/24 — Leipzig, DE @ Quarterback Immobilien Arena ^
    11/28 — Zurich, CH @ Hallenstadion ^
    12/02 — Nantes, FR @ Zénith ^
    12/05 — Bordeaux, FR @ Arkéa Arena ^

    ^ = Cornucopia Show
    * = Orkestral Show

    bjork cornucopia world tour poster

Björk Announces 2023 "Cornucopia" World Tour

