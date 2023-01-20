Björk Unveils “Ovule” Remix from Shygirl and Sega Bodega: Stream

Björk has enlisted Shygirl and Sega Bodega to remix her 2022 single “Ovule” from the Icelandic singer’s tenth LP, Fossora. It marks all three artists’ first release of 2023.

While Shygirl and Sega Bodega are longtime collaborators, this marks the rapper and the hyperpop producer’s first release with Björk. Their remix turns “Ovule,” originally a rhythmically fluid ballad, into a sprawling deep house jam.

Björk teased the “Ovule” remix via Instagram, giving shine to Shygirl and Sega Bodega in the caption, writing: “it has been so nourishing sharing music with shy and sega …. soooo honoured to be in their hands !! and in this remix admiring sega exploring chill-bassdrum-gabba and a thrill seeing shy diving into my lyrics and taking it to a new place.”

She ended the message by saying she would “hope to repay the favour soon” and called the duo’s past performance of the song “humbling.” Check out Sega Bodega and Shygirl’s remix of “Ovule” below.

Shygirl and Sega most recently collaborated on the former’s 2022 debut album, Nymph. Meanwhile, the new reworking for the Fossora track follows Björk’s “Atopos” remix by sideproject in December.

Last week, we found out Björk is just one of many can’t-miss artists on the Coachella 2023 lineup. Check out our breakdown on how to get passes here.