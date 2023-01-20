Menu
Black Eyed Peas Are Plopped into Legal Battle with Pooping Unicorn Toys

The Poopsie Slime Surprise line of pooping unicorn toys play a song called "My Poops"

black eyed peas pooping unicorns poopsie slime surprise lawsuit legal battle
Black Eyed Peas’ “My Humps” video, and “Poopsie Slime Surprise: Dancing Unicorns” video
January 20, 2023 | 1:24pm ET

    Pooping unicorns might not be the first thing you think of when you think of Black Eyed Peas’ “My Humps,” but now that a line of excremental toys play a suspiciously familiar tune, they might be a solid number two. Black Eyed Peas’ music publisher BMG Rights Management aren’t happy about that, and as Reuters reports, BMG is suing the makers of Poopsie Slime Surprise for ripping off “My Humps” with their own song, “My Poops.”

    Poopsie Slime Surprise comes from MGA, who are responsible for the Bratz line of dolls. According to the lawsuit, “My Poops” plays on one of the dolls when you press a button on its belly, leading both to dance moves and to a less savory movement: the toys “excrete sparkling slime.” “My Poops” can also be heard in a music video made to promote the toys, which you can compare to the 2005 original below.

    The similarities between “My Humps” and “My Poops” aren’t obvious from the very first whiff of synths, but it’s unmistakable by the time the chorus plops into your ears. “My poops, my poops my poops my poops,” the unicorn sings. The lyrics continue, “Whatcha gonna do with all that poop, all that poop,” and add, “I drive my parents crazy, I do it every day,” said in a similar rhythm to Fergie’s “I drive these brothers crazy, I do it on the daily.”

    BMG alleges that Poopsie Slime Surprise has made MGA tens of millions of dollars and that the company ignored cease-and-desist warnings. They are asking for a steaming $10 million in damages.

