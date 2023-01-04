When Is Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Available to Stream on Disney+?

Since premiering in November, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has grossed over $800 million, making it the sixth-highest grossing film of 2022; it’s guaranteed to rack up similarly massive numbers when it becomes available to stream.

The follow-up to the 2018 smash Black Panther faced a tumultuous road before its release. The sequel was originally meant to focus on the relationship between Chadwick Boseman’s T’Challa and his son, Toussaint, but Boseman died of colon cancer in 2020. Still, after emotional healing and script rewriting, Wakanda Forever proved to be a poignant tribute to Boseman, and a meditation on grief in general. It even got Rihanna to come out of musical retirement.

As the sequel exits theaters, scroll onward to learn when you can stream the film at home.

Where Can I Stream Black Panther: Wakanda Forever?

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever begins streaming on Disney+ on February 1st. The original Black Panther is available on the platform now.

What Is Wakanda Forever About?

The second Black Panther film begins with Boseman’s T’Challa dying of an illness. While Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), T’Challa’s mother, initially wants her daughter Shuri (Letitia Wright) to work on creating the heart-shaped herb that would supposedly create a new Black Panther, Shuri ultimately rises to the position herself — all while protecting Wakanda from other nations looking to steal its supply of vibranium.

Who Stars in Wakanda Forever?

Angela Bassett and Letitia Wright are joined by Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Winston Duke, Dominique Thorne, Florence Kasumba, Michaela Coel, Tenoch Huerta, and Martin Freeman. Michael B. Jordan also reprises his role as Shuri and T’Challa’s cousin, Killmonger. Revisit our review of the film here, and watch its trailer below.