Black Thought Announces New Album Glorious Game with El Michels Affair, Shares “Grateful”: Stream

After teaming up with Danger Mouse last year, Black Thought has announced another collaborative album. This time around, he has linked up with New York funk and soul band El Michels Affair for a project called Glorious Game, out April 14th via Big Crown Records.

Black Thought and El Michels Affair founder Leon Michels have a relationship dating back to the early 2000s, which includes performances together in New York and Philadelphia. After occasionally collaborating at the group’s studio over the years, Black Thought reached out to Michels during the pandemic and set the wheels in motion for the album.

Pre-orders are ongoing. See the artwork and tracklist below.

As a preview, Black Thought and El Michels Affair have shared the first single “Grateful.” On the track, Black Thought spits over a hypnotic flute and soulful guitar. “We was raised by wolves, grizzly bears, and panthers,” he raps. “It’s wild/ Yo, I’m surprised we don’t grow no antlers.”

Last August, Black Thought and producer Danger Mouse dropped Cheat Codes, one of the best rap albums released in 2022. Read our interview with the duo here.

After touring behind Raekwon and other Wu-Tang Clan members, El Michels Affair broke out in 2009 with their cover album Enter the 37th Chamber. More recently, they recorded a 2020 project called The Diamond Mine Sessions with Freddie Gibbs and Madlib after backing them during an NPR Tiny Desk performance. The band last released Yeti Season in 2021.

Glorious Game Artwork:

Glorious Game Tracklist:

01. Grateful

02. Glorious Game (feat. Kirby)

03. I’m Still Somehow

04. Hollow Way

05. Protocol (feat. Son Little)

06. The Weather

07. That Girl

08. I Would Never

09. Alone

10. Miracle

11. Glorious Game (Reprise)

12. Alter Ego (feat. Brainstory)