Bluey Announces New Album Dance Mode, Shares Title Track: Stream

Australian children’s series Bluey has made it easier for parents to track down music from the show by announcing a new soundtrack album titled Dance Mode, out April 21st.

Bluey: Dance Mode! features 17 new recordings of songs originally composed by Joff Bush across all three seasons of the show. Highlights from the album include “The BeeeeeOOP Walk,” “Rain (Boldly in the Pretend),” and “Cat Squad.” See the artwork and tracklist below; pre-orders are ongoing.

“Each one of these tunes was written and produced from the heart,” Bush said in a statement. “Writing for kids and families really frees you from the shackles of trying to be cool or fashionable and just make music that connects. That’s what I feel we are doing here.”

Hear the EDM-inspired title track below.

Created and written by Joe Brumm, Bluey centers around the family of young sisters Bluey and Bingo and their parents, Bandit and Chilli. Dance Mode serves as the follow-up to 2021’s Bluey: The Album.

Bluey: Dance Mode Artwork:

Bluey: Dance Mode Tracklist:

01. Bluey Theme Tune (Dance Remix)

02. Dance Mode (Season 2 Episode 1, “Dance Mode”)

03. Doo-ba-Zoo (Season 3 Episode 13, “Housework”)

04. The BeeeeeOOP Walk (Season 3 Episode 13, “Housework”)

05. Chattermax (Season 1 Episode 42, “Hide & Seek”)

06. Copycat (Season 1 Episode 38, “Copycat”)

07. Lollipop Yum Yum Yum (Season 2 Episode 40, “Bad Mood”)

08. Cat Squad! (Season 2 Episode 30, “Library”)

09. Omelette (Season 3 Episode 5, “Omelette”)

10. Sticky Gecko (Season 2 Episode 12, “Sticky Gecko”)

11. The Gnome Song (feat. Meg Washington) [Season 1 Episode 17, “Calypso”]

12. Army (Season 2 Episode 12, “Army”)

13. Grandad (Season 2 Episode 42, “Grandad”)

14. It Was Yesterday (Season 2 Episode 42, “Grandad”)

15. Rain (Instrumental) [Season 3 Episode 18, “Rain”]

16. Rainbow (Season 3 Episode 18, “Rain”)

17. Rain (Boldly in the Pretend) [feat. Jazz D’Arcy] (Season 3 Episode 18, “Rain”)