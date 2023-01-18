Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Dave Rowntree on Radio Songs, Making Friends with Machines, and Blur Reunion

The drummer talks about his debut solo album and the possibility of new Blur music

Advertisement
Dave Rowntree radio songs blue podcast interview Kyle Meredith
Kyle Meredith with Dave Rowntree, photo by Paul Postle
Consequence Staff
January 18, 2023 | 11:45am ET

    Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon Podcasts | Stitcher | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS

    Blur’s Dave Rowntree sits down with Kyle Meredith to talk about Radio Songs, his first solo album, as well as the Britpop legends’ upcoming second reunion.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    The drummer takes us into the new LP’s songs that hit on keeping relationships alive as a touring musician, confirmed bias in pattern recognition, making friends with machines, and how his work in film scores finds its way into the music.

    Rowntree goes on to discuss how the upcoming Blur reunion came together and the potential for new music from the band once they get into rehearsals.

    Listen to Dave Rowntree chat about Radio Songs, Blur, and more in the new episode above, or watch the chat via YouTube below. As always, we’d love for you to like, review, and subscribe to KMW wherever you get your podcasts, and keep up to date with all our series by following the Consequence Podcast Network.

    Advertisement

Advertisement

Artists

More on this topic

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Charlie Mackesy on Animating The Boy, The Mole, The Fox, and The Horse for Apple TV kyle meredith

Charlie Mackesy on Animating The Boy, The Mole, The Fox, and The Horse for Apple TV+

January 16, 2023

rob lowe dog gone kyle meredith with interview

Rob Lowe on Dog Gone, West Wing, and 9-1-1: Lonestar

January 13, 2023

madison cunningham revealer interview podcast kyle

Madison Cunningham on New Album Revealer, Being Mistaken for a Waiter at the Grammys

January 11, 2023

Ben Gibbard Death Cab For Cutie Interview Podcast Kyle Meredith With

Ben Gibbard on the Death Cab for Cutie/The Postal Service Tour, 2000s Indie, and More

January 9, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Dave Rowntree on Radio Songs, Making Friends with Machines, and Blur Reunion

Menu Shop Search Newsletter