Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon Podcasts | Stitcher | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS

Blur’s Dave Rowntree sits down with Kyle Meredith to talk about Radio Songs, his first solo album, as well as the Britpop legends’ upcoming second reunion.

Advertisement

Related Video

The drummer takes us into the new LP’s songs that hit on keeping relationships alive as a touring musician, confirmed bias in pattern recognition, making friends with machines, and how his work in film scores finds its way into the music.

Rowntree goes on to discuss how the upcoming Blur reunion came together and the potential for new music from the band once they get into rehearsals.

Listen to Dave Rowntree chat about Radio Songs, Blur, and more in the new episode above, or watch the chat via YouTube below. As always, we’d love for you to like, review, and subscribe to KMW wherever you get your podcasts, and keep up to date with all our series by following the Consequence Podcast Network.