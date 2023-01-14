Menu
Boldy James Seriously Injured in Car Accident in Detroit

The wreck left him with broken vertebrae and orthopedic injuries

boldy james car accident
Boldy James, Photo by Zhamari Harrison/ Griselda
January 14, 2023 | 3:35pm ET

    Boldy James was seriously injured in a two-car accident in the Detroit area earlier this week, his publicist announced. He is currently in stable condition at an area hospital.

    Representatives for the rapper said the “serious” accident occurred on Monday, January 9th, leaving Boldy James with broken vertebrae in his neck and orthopedic injuries. “After undergoing extensive surgery on his neck, Boldy has been removed from the intensive care unit and is now in stable condition,” his publicist said.

    The statement added, “Boldy and his family would like to express their gratitude to the incredible doctors and nurses that are taking care of him, and also to the communities’ emergency medical personnel and first responders.”

    Boldy James is a prolific rapper from Detroit. Last year, he and Real Bad Man shared the collaborative album Killing Nothing, while he and Nicholas Craven dropped the LP Fair Exchange No RobberyBoldy also released the solo record Mr. Ten08 and the Cuns collaboration Be That as It May

