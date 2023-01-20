Menu
Boldy James Drops New Album Indiana Jones: Stream

Just days after being hospitalized due to a severe car accident

Boldy James Indiana Jones RichGains new album stream
Boldy James, photo courtesy of artist
January 20, 2023 | 3:45pm ET

    Just days after being hospitalized due to a severe car accident, Detroit rapper Boldy James has continued to let new music flow with Indiana Jones, his new album in collaboration with producer RichGains. Stream it via Apple Music or Spotify below.

    Clocking in at 17 tracks, Indiana Jones heavily features Sir Michael Rocks of Chicago rap duo The Cool Kids, who appears on three tracks. Singer Jonathan Chapman, Detroit King Tape, and stuntwoman and singer Cassie Jo Craig also appear on multiple songs. Rounding out the guest list are Ann One, Chuckstaaa, Jai Imani, and Sammy Haig.

    RichGains previously worked on Freddie Gibbs’ 2018 album, Freddie, and his laidback, sample-based production is a good fit for Boldy’s self-assured flow and punchline-heavy rhymes.

    Boldy has essentially been on a monthly release cadence since dropping Fair Exchange No Robbery last September. He followed the project with November’s Mr.Ten08 and last month’s Be That as It May.

    The last official update about Boldy’s condition was issued on Sunday, when his publicist announced that he was stable after undergoing extensive neck surgery. For what it’s worth, Boldy did thank fellow Detroit rapper Eminem a few days later for wishing him a quick recovery.

    Indiana Jones Artwork:

    Boldy James Indiana Jones ones RichGains new album artwork stream

    Indiana Jones Tracklist:
    01. Saints and Sinners (feat. Cassie Jo Craig)
    02. Dopey (feat. Sir Michael Rocks)
    03. Wrong Side of Town (feat. Ann One and Jonathan Chapman)
    04. Electric Blue (feat. Jonathan Chapman)
    05. SOS (feat. Chuckstaaa)
    06. Hunnit Sales (feat. Sir Michael Rocks and Cassie Jo Craig)
    07. Still Slappin (feat. Detroit King Tape)
    08. No Extender
    09. Never Had a Friend
    10. Frozen (feat. Cassie Jo Craig)
    11. B22’s
    12. 8 Days (feat. Jonathan Chapman and Gue Wop)
    13. Tell it All
    14. Kat Eyes
    15. Muchas Gracias (feat. Detroit King Tape)
    16. Another Bando (feat. Jai Imani)
    17. Dead Game (feat. Sir Michael Rocks and Sammy Haig)

