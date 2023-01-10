Bonnaroo has unveiled its 2023 lineup, featuring headliners Foo Fighters, Kendrick Lamar, and Odesza, plus Paramore, My Morning Jacket, Korn, Pixies, Baby Keem, Lil Nas X, and Tyler Childers.
The annual music festival returns to Manchester, Tennessee from June 15th-18th, 2023. Other notable acts set to play include Sheryl Crow, Marcus Mumford, Fleet Foxes, Portugal. the Man, Three 6 Mafia, Alex G, Rina Sawayama, Franz Ferdinand, Umphrey’s McGee, MUNA, Jenny Lewis, AFI, J.I.D, Girl in Red, Jacob Collier, Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness, Black Midi, Sylvan Esso, 070 Shake, Big Freedia, Sampha the Great, Paris Jackson, and the return of Diarrhea Planet (who previously broke up in 2018).
As always, the Bonnaroo lineup also promises an as-yet-unannounced Superjam and a number of late-night sets. Plus, this year promises a staging of Emo Nite.
Tickets to Bonnaroo 2023 — including single-day and four-day GA passes as well as VIP and Platinum passes — go on sale starting Thursday, January 12th at 10:00 a.m. CT via the festival’s website.
