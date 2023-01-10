Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Bonnaroo Reveals 2023 Lineup with Foo Fighters, Kendrick Lamar, and Diarrhea Planet

Odesza, Paramore, My Morning Jacket, Korn, and Pixies also heading to the farm this summer

Advertisement
Kendrick Lamar and Foo Fighters to play Bonnaroo 2023
Kendrick Lamar (photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage), Diarrhea Planet (photo by Debi Del Grande), and Foo Fighters (photo by David Brendan Hall)
January 10, 2023 | 11:00am ET
Advertisement

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Sonic Temple 2023 lineup

Sonic Temple Festival 2023 Lineup: Foo Fighters, Tool, Avenged Sevenfold, KISS, and More

January 10, 2023

Foo Fighters circa 2022

Foo Fighters Returning to Headline Boston Calling 2023

January 10, 2023

BottleRock 2023 lineup

BottleRock Festival's 2023 Lineup Led by Chili Peppers, Lizzo, Duran Duran, and Lil Nas X

January 9, 2023

beachlife 2023 gwen stefani black keys black crowes music festival lineup news pop rock

BeachLife 2023 Lineup: The Black Keys, Gwen Stefani, and The Black Crowes to Headline Redondo Beach Fest

January 6, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Bonnaroo Reveals 2023 Lineup with Foo Fighters, Kendrick Lamar, and Diarrhea Planet

Menu Shop Search Newsletter