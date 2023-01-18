Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Bonnaroo Booker Bryan Benson Dives Deep into the 2023 Lineup Live: The What Podcast

Consequence's Editorial Director and resident Roovian Ben Kaye also joins the convo

Advertisement
The What Bonnaroo lineup 2023 deep dive podcast interview
The What Podcast Live
Consequence Staff
January 18, 2023 | 11:12am ET

    Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon Music | Radio Public | TheWhatPodcast.com | RSS

    Amid a wild week of festival announcements, one lineup unsurprisingly reigned supreme for The What Podcast crew — Bonnaroo 2023.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    During a special live episode of The What Podcast, Brad, Barry and Lord Taco were joined by Bryan Benson, a lead booker with Live Nation, for a deep dive into this year’s Roo lineup. Benson helps break down the curation of such a lineup, offers news about what 2023’s SuperJam will look like, and more. Consequence’s own Editorial Director Ben Kaye joins the conversation as well, offering expertise as a long-time Roovian and seasoned festival-goer.

    Listen to the episode above for The What’s breakdown of the 2023 Bonnaroo lineup, or watch the conversation via the YouTube player below. Make sure to keep up with the podcast is it covers the entire festival season by liking, reviewing, and following wherever you get your podcasts.

    Also follow the Consequence Podcast Network for updates on all our shows, and check out the new Consequence Live portal for the latest music festival news and tour announcements. Plus, you can subscribe to our newsletter to get live music news delivered straight to your inbox.

    Advertisement

Advertisement

Around The Web

Latest Stories

bonnaroo 2023 lineup what impressions

Bonnaroo 2023 Lineup First Impressions on The What Podcast

January 10, 2023

what podcast repeat repeat band interview

Catching Up with *repeat repeat About Their New Album, Everyone Stop: The What Podcast

January 5, 2023

what podcast high five clip booking agents pigeons playing ping pong

Booking Agents' Insights: The What Podcast High Five Clip

December 21, 2022

bonnaroo 2023 wishlist lineup what podcast

The What Podcast's Bonnaroo 2023 Lineup Wishlist

December 14, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Bonnaroo Booker Bryan Benson Dives Deep into the 2023 Lineup Live: The What Podcast

Menu Shop Search Newsletter