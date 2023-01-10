Menu
Bonnaroo 2023 Lineup First Impressions on The What Podcast

Brad, Barry, and Lord Taco celebrate the best day of the year: Lineup Day

Consequence Staff
January 10, 2023 | 3:27pm ET

    Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon Music | Radio Public | TheWhatPodcast.com | RSS

    Lineup day is the best day of the year for music festival fans — and that definitely holds true for The What Podcast crew now that the Bonnaroo 2023 lineup has arrived!

    Brad, Barry, and Lord Taco got an early look at the Bonnaroo bill, which features top tier talent like Foo Fighters, Kendrick Lamar, Odesza, Paramore, My Morning Jacket, Pixies, Lil Nas X, Fleet Foxes, and… Korn?! First impressions are pretty strong with this one, as is the anticipation that the most Bonnaroo-type lineup in years will lead to plenty of schedule conflicts.

    Listen to the episode above for The What’s reactions to the 2023 Bonnaroo Lineup, or watch the conversation via the YouTube player below. You can also watch a live reaction episode of The What featuring special guests by tuning in at 6:00 p.m. ET on YouTube. Make sure to keep up with the podcast is it covers the entire festival season by liking, reviewing, and following wherever you get your podcasts.

    Bonnaroo 2023’s Lineup Is the Culmination of All Bonnaroos Past

    Also follow the Consequence Podcast Network for updates on all our shows, and check out the new Consequence Live portal for the latest music festival news and tour announcements. Plus, you can subscribe to our newsletter to get live music news delivered straight to your inbox.

